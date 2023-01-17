STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Girls Basketball: Flyers, Pirates both fall

Two area girls basketball teams were in action Monday, Jan. 16.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 16, 2023 09:08 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Osakis 36, Little Falls 25

OSAKIS — Kendal Swantek led the Little Falls Flyers with eight points in a 36-25 non-conference loss to the Osakis Silverstreaks Monday, Jan. 16.

Osakis 14 22 -- 36

Little Falls 10 15 -- 25

OSAKIS

Madeline Anderson 2, Greta Faber 2, Taylor Dirkes 10, Bella Weisser 2, Carlee Muenzhuber 14, Kiley Kranz 6. FG 15-25 (60%), FT 2-5 (40%). 3-point 4-8 (50%).

LITTLE FALLS

Kendal Swantek 8, Sophia Sinclair 2, Claire VanRisseghem 5, Leah LeBlanc 2, Anastahja Steadman 4, Maryn Meyer 4. FG 10-26 (38%), FT 5-11 (45%). 3-point 0-8 (0 %). Overall: 2-9. Next: hosts Mora 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Frazee 66, Verndale 49

VERNDALE — Eight different Verndale Pirates scored led by Reagen Ludovissie’s 15 points in a 66-49 non-conference loss to the Frazee Hornets Monday, Jan. 16.

Olivia Standley added 10 points for the Pirates.

Frazee 39 27 -- 66

Verndale 21 28 -- 49

FRAZEE

Kate Vigen 3, Hailey Selly 8, Brynn Larson 21, Jayden Sonnenberg 16, Riyan Eckert 11, Kaidence Mayfield 5, Ashley Malikowski 2. FG 24-55 (44%), FT 9-11 (82%). 3-point 9-22 (41%).

VERNDALE

Avery Amerud 2, Mallory Uselman 4, Taylor Johnson 6, Sarah Elfstrum 3, Katie Blaha 7, Olivia Stanley 10, Reagen Ludovissie 15, Kiana Vertina 2. FG 16-48 (33%), FT 13-18 (72%). 3-point 4-15 (27%). Overall: 2-9. Next: at New York Mills 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSGIRLS BASKETBALLLITTLE FALLS FLYERSVERNDALE
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Addie Ryan
Prep
Athletics: Warriors Ryan honored
The Central Lakes Conference announced it's weekly award winners.
January 16, 2023 09:36 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Aitkin Boys basketball
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Gobblers take down Menahga
The Aitkin Gobblers hosted the Menahga Braves Monday, Jan. 16.
January 16, 2023 09:31 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A dance team celebrates
Prep
Dance Team: C-I dances to 2 wins
Three area dance teams were in action Monday, Jan. 16.
January 16, 2023 09:18 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Easton_Dircks.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: Dircks 4-0 for Warriors
The Brainerd Warriors competed in the Rick Lee
January 16, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report