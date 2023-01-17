Area Girls Basketball: Flyers, Pirates both fall
Two area girls basketball teams were in action Monday, Jan. 16.
Osakis 36, Little Falls 25
OSAKIS — Kendal Swantek led the Little Falls Flyers with eight points in a 36-25 non-conference loss to the Osakis Silverstreaks Monday, Jan. 16.
Osakis 14 22 -- 36
Little Falls 10 15 -- 25
OSAKIS
Madeline Anderson 2, Greta Faber 2, Taylor Dirkes 10, Bella Weisser 2, Carlee Muenzhuber 14, Kiley Kranz 6. FG 15-25 (60%), FT 2-5 (40%). 3-point 4-8 (50%).
LITTLE FALLS
Kendal Swantek 8, Sophia Sinclair 2, Claire VanRisseghem 5, Leah LeBlanc 2, Anastahja Steadman 4, Maryn Meyer 4. FG 10-26 (38%), FT 5-11 (45%). 3-point 0-8 (0 %). Overall: 2-9. Next: hosts Mora 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Frazee 66, Verndale 49
VERNDALE — Eight different Verndale Pirates scored led by Reagen Ludovissie’s 15 points in a 66-49 non-conference loss to the Frazee Hornets Monday, Jan. 16.
Olivia Standley added 10 points for the Pirates.
Frazee 39 27 -- 66
Verndale 21 28 -- 49
FRAZEE
Kate Vigen 3, Hailey Selly 8, Brynn Larson 21, Jayden Sonnenberg 16, Riyan Eckert 11, Kaidence Mayfield 5, Ashley Malikowski 2. FG 24-55 (44%), FT 9-11 (82%). 3-point 9-22 (41%).
VERNDALE
Avery Amerud 2, Mallory Uselman 4, Taylor Johnson 6, Sarah Elfstrum 3, Katie Blaha 7, Olivia Stanley 10, Reagen Ludovissie 15, Kiana Vertina 2. FG 16-48 (33%), FT 13-18 (72%). 3-point 4-15 (27%). Overall: 2-9. Next: at New York Mills 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The Central Lakes Conference announced it's weekly award winners.
The Aitkin Gobblers hosted the Menahga Braves Monday, Jan. 16.