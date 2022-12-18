Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Flyers sneak past Upsala in OT

2 area girls basketball teams were in action Dec. 17

By Dispatch staff report
December 18, 2022 04:45 PM
LITTLE FALLS — Sophia Sinclair scored 15 points as the Little Falls Flyers defeated Upsala 49-46 in overtime Saturday, Dec. 17.

Kendal Swantek chipped in 12 points and Ana Steadman 10 for the Flyers.

Upsala 16 25 5 — 46

Little Falls 20 21 8 — 49

LITTLE FALLS

Kendal Swantek 12, Janea Saldana 9, Sophia Sinclair 15, Claire VanRisseghem 1, Anastahja Steadman 10, Riley Becker 2. FG (%), FT (%). 3-point ( %).

Pierz 72, Mille Lacs 34

ISLE — Lily Riley recorded 17 points for the Pierz Pioneers in their 72-34 win over Mille Lacs Saturday, Dec. 17.

Alyssa Sadlovsky added 15 points and Kari LeBlanc 9 for the Pioneers.

Mille Lacs 26 8 — 34

Pierz 37 35 — 72

PIERZ

Sophie Leidenfrost 4, Britney Schommer 2, Ashley Kimman 2, Kenna Otte 8, Lyndsey Strohmeier 6, Lily Riley 17, Kari LeBlanc 9, Alyssa Sadlovsky 15, Alexys Hanneken 4, Samantha Brau 2. FG 26-61 (42%), FT 11-13 (84%). 3-point 9-26 (34%).

