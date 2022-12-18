Area Girls Basketball: Flyers sneak past Upsala in OT
2 area girls basketball teams were in action Dec. 17
We are part of The Trust Project.
LITTLE FALLS — Sophia Sinclair scored 15 points as the Little Falls Flyers defeated Upsala 49-46 in overtime Saturday, Dec. 17.
Kendal Swantek chipped in 12 points and Ana Steadman 10 for the Flyers.
Upsala 16 25 5 — 46
Little Falls 20 21 8 — 49
LITTLE FALLS
Kendal Swantek 12, Janea Saldana 9, Sophia Sinclair 15, Claire VanRisseghem 1, Anastahja Steadman 10, Riley Becker 2. FG (%), FT (%). 3-point ( %).
Pierz 72, Mille Lacs 34
ISLE — Lily Riley recorded 17 points for the Pierz Pioneers in their 72-34 win over Mille Lacs Saturday, Dec. 17.
Alyssa Sadlovsky added 15 points and Kari LeBlanc 9 for the Pioneers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mille Lacs 26 8 — 34
Pierz 37 35 — 72
PIERZ
Sophie Leidenfrost 4, Britney Schommer 2, Ashley Kimman 2, Kenna Otte 8, Lyndsey Strohmeier 6, Lily Riley 17, Kari LeBlanc 9, Alyssa Sadlovsky 15, Alexys Hanneken 4, Samantha Brau 2. FG 26-61 (42%), FT 11-13 (84%). 3-point 9-26 (34%).
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario