Area Girls Basketball: Gobblers open tourney with win
Aitkin hosted its holiday tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28.
We are part of The Trust Project.
AITKIN — Four different Aitkin Gobblers reached double figures led by Teagan Piecke’s 17 points in a 70-32 victory over the McGregor Mercs in the opening round of the Aitkin Quarterbacks Club Holiday Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Emma Skaj tallied 14 points followed by 10 points each from Emma Jacobson and Brita Westman. Camille Parenteau added eight for the 4-3 Gobblers.
McGregor 17 15 -- 32
Aitkin 31 39 -- 70
McGREGOR
Josee Kellerman 2, Courtney Gauthier 9, Paige Deen 5, Violet Brekke 7, Claire Geyen 5, Ava Guida 4. FT 5-12 (42%).
AITKIN
Emma Jacobson 10, Teagan Piecek 17, Ailie Kullhem 5, Brita Westman 10, Emma Skaj 14, Ella Janzen 4, Josie Kostick 2, Camille Parenteau 8. FT 5-11 (45%). Overall: 4-3. Next: vs. Ogilvie/North Woods winner in championship game of Aitkin Quarterbacks Club Holiday Tournament 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.
Dawson Ringler and Max Holmstrom will be going to the University of Nebraska for Professsional Golf Management
The Crosby-Ironton Rangers hosted Deer River in the opening round of the Crosby-Ironton Holiday Tournament.
Subscribe and listen to the Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop on the Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast feed at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Johnny Pecarich and the Brainerd Warriors boys basketball team have started the season 5-0.