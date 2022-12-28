99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Girls Basketball: Gobblers open tourney with win

Aitkin hosted its holiday tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Aitkin Gobbler Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
December 28, 2022 02:25 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AITKIN — Four different Aitkin Gobblers reached double figures led by Teagan Piecke’s 17 points in a 70-32 victory over the McGregor Mercs in the opening round of the Aitkin Quarterbacks Club Holiday Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Emma Skaj tallied 14 points followed by 10 points each from Emma Jacobson and Brita Westman. Camille Parenteau added eight for the 4-3 Gobblers.

McGregor 17 15 -- 32

Aitkin 31 39 -- 70

McGREGOR

Josee Kellerman 2, Courtney Gauthier 9, Paige Deen 5, Violet Brekke 7, Claire Geyen 5, Ava Guida 4. FT 5-12 (42%).

AITKIN

Emma Jacobson 10, Teagan Piecek 17, Ailie Kullhem 5, Brita Westman 10, Emma Skaj 14, Ella Janzen 4, Josie Kostick 2, Camille Parenteau 8. FT 5-11 (45%). Overall: 4-3. Next: vs. Ogilvie/North Woods winner in championship game of Aitkin Quarterbacks Club Holiday Tournament 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSGIRLS BASKETBALLAITKIN GOBBLERS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
Golfer hits the ball.
Prep
Area Golf: 2 Warriors on track for a career in golf
Dawson Ringler and Max Holmstrom will be going to the University of Nebraska for Professsional Golf Management
December 28, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Crosby-Ironton basketball
Prep
Boys Basketball: Rangers take advantage of cold shooting night for Deer River
The Crosby-Ironton Rangers hosted Deer River in the opening round of the Crosby-Ironton Holiday Tournament.
December 27, 2022 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Charlie Schoeck
Prep
Listen: Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - Interview with Charlie Schoeck
Subscribe and listen to the Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop on the Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast feed at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
December 27, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Athlete Johnny Pecarich
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: There’s more to Pecarich’s game than meets the eye
Johnny Pecarich and the Brainerd Warriors boys basketball team have started the season 5-0.
December 26, 2022 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop