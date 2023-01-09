Area Girls Basketball: Gobblers rally to top Agates

AITKIN — Teagan Piecek’s 13 points led the Aitkin Gobblers in a 51-47 Section 7-2A victory Saturday, Jan. 7, over the Two Harbor Agates.

Brita Westman tallied 11 points followed by Camille Parenteau’s 10.

Two Harbors 26 21 -- 47

Aitkin 22 29 -- 51

TWO HARBORS

Karly Holm 17, Rachel Boff 13, Maddy Carlson 8, Nola MMotschenbacher 9. FT 5-14 (38%).

AITKIN

Emma Jacobson 6, Teagan Piecek 13, Ailie Kullhem 3, Brita Westman 11, Emma Skaj 2, Ella Janzen 6, Camille Parenteau 10. FT 12-23 (52%). Overall: 5-4. Next: at Hinkley-Finlayson 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Pequot Lakes 77, Duluth Marshall 43

DULUTH —Isabel Larson exploded for 21 points as the Pequot Lakes Patriots downed the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Lake Superior Classic.

Larson was just one of three Patriots to reach double figures as Ella Kratochvil finished with 14 points and Kelsi Martini 13 for 6-1 Pequot.

Duluth Marshall 29 18 -- 48

Pequot Lakes 33 44 -- 77

DULUTH MARSHALL

Ada Skafte 5, Chloe Johnson 11, Mariah Lucero 3, Anna Saari 2, Regan Juenemann 27. FT 1-2 (50%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 14, Isabel Larson 21, Kelsi Martini 13, Maci Martini 6, Lauren Schultz 11, Reese Laposky 8, June Ruud 3. FT 9-10 (90%). Overall: 6-1. Next: at Detroit Lakes 7:15 .m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Pine City 67, Crosby-Ironton 59

DULUTH — Margaret Silgen recorded 20 points and six rebounds for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in a 57-59 loss to the Pine City Dragons Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Lake Superior Classic.

Tori Oehrlein finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Hannah Compton scored 11 points to go with six boards.

Pine City 38 29 -- 67

Crosby-Ironton 31 28 -- 59

PINE CITY

FG 25-54 (46%), FT 12-18 (66%). 3-point 5-24 (20%).

CROSBY-IRONTON