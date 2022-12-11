Area Girls Basketball: Hornets fall in final round of tourney
area girls basketball teams were in action
BAXTER — Nikole Throson recorded 14 points, six rebounds and three steals in the Lake Region Christian School Hornets' 30-26 loss to Chisago Saturday, Dec. 10.
Olivia Adams pulled down seven rebounds to go with three stels and three assists for the Hornets.
Chisago 13 17 -- 30
Lake Region 12 14 -- 26
CHISAGO
Mariah Cave 16, Becca Cave 10, Sanna Anderson 2, Joanne Lankey 2.
LAKE REGION
Azil Pulak 2, Aleah DeVries 2, Olivia Adams 2, Tamara DeVries 4, Nikole Thorson 14, Emma Moore 2. FG 13-60 (21.7%), FT 0-0, 3-point 0-12 (0%). Conference: 2-2. Overall: 2-2. Next: hosts Willmar 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.
