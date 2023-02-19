99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area Girls Basketball: Oehrlein becomes fastest to reach 2,000 in Ranger win

Crosby-Ironton hosted No. 2 ranked New London-Spicer Saturday, Feb. 18.

Crosby-Ironton's Tori Oehrlein scores her 2,000th point.
Crosby-Ironton's Tori Oehrlein scores her 2,000th point on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, during a home game against New London-Spicer.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
February 19, 2023 05:16 PM

CROSBY — In her 72nd game as a varsity player, Tori Oehrlein became the second freshman in Minnesota girls’ basketball history to reach 2,000 career points and she and her Crosby-Ironton Ranger teammates did it in grand fashion Saturday, Feb. 18.

Oehrlien finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds as C-I knocked off Class 2A’s No. 2 ranked New London-Spicer 59-58 to push its winning streak to five straight.

“It was a normal game,” Oehrlein said. “I was more worried about beating them than getting my 2,000th point. It’s sunk in a little bit, but not really.

“It was really cool. There were a lot of people there cheering me on to get it. It was really exciting to get it at home.”

Crosby-Ironton's Tori Oehrlein hugs father Josh Oehrlein in the stands.
Crosby-Ironton's Tori Oehrlein hugs father Josh Oehrlein in the stands after the game was paused to acknowledge Tori Oehrlein's 2,000 career points on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Oehrlein missed becoming the first Minnesota freshman to reach 2,000 career points by just one day as Providence Academy’s Maddyn Greenway, daughter of former Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway, reached the feat Friday, Feb. 17, thanks to a 60-point game.

Greenway needed 80 games to reach the mark, however.

Greenway’s 60 points are the third-highest total in a game in state history and came against Minnehaha Academy, who the Rangers will host Feb. 24.

Braham’s Rebekah Dahlman owns the girls’ career scoring record with 5,060 points.

“I kind of just tried not to think about it and play my game,” Oehrlein said “I tried not to worry about it. It made it a lot better that we pulled off the win against that team.”

Hannah Compton added 17 points and Margaret Silgen finished with 10 points and six assists for the 16-7 Rangers.

“They just did a 2-3 zone against us,” Oehrlein said. “We just needed to keep going and not let their 2-3 zone affect how we played. We also took care of the ball. That’s what we needed to do.”

New London-Spicer 37 21 -- 58

Crosby-Ironton 33 26 -- 59

NEW LONDON-SPICER

FG 17-50 (34%), FT 18-23 (78%). 3-point 6-19 (31%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Josie Schaefer 2, Hannah Compton 17, Brynn Hollenhorst 2, Margaret Silgen 10, Tori Oehrlein 28. FG 22-51 (43%), FT 5-8 (62%). 3-point 10-24 (41%). Overall: 16-7. Next: at Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

By Dispatch staff report
