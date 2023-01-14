Area Girls Basketball: Oehrlein close to quadruple-double in Rangers win

CROSBY — Tori Oehrlein finished with 41 points, 15 rebounds, 15 steals and six assists as the Crosby-Ironton Rangers beat the Aitkin Gobblers 80-25 in a Mid-State Conference matchup Friday, Jan. 13.

Samantha Hachey scored 11 points for the Rangers while Jada Mitchell added nine.

Brita Westman's nine points paced the Gobblers

Aitkin 19 6 – 25

Crosby-Ironton 60 20 – 80

AITKIN

Emma Jacobson 5, Teagan Piecek 4, Ailie Kullhem 2, Brita Westman 9, Emma Skaj 2, Josie Kostick 1, Camille Parenteau 2. FG 7-34 (21%), FT 10-18 (55.6%). 3-point 1-10 (10%). Conference: 0-1. Overall: 5-7. Next: at Barnum 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jada Mitchell 9, Josie Schaefer 2, Annalisese Vignieri 2, Lucille Lewandowski 6, Brynn Hollenhorst 4, Margaret Silgen 3, Korinna Nixon 2, Samatha Hachey 11, Tori Oehrlein 41 15 15 6. FG 33-60 (55%), FT 12-18 (66.7%). 3-point 2-10 (20%). Conference: 1-0. Overall: 7-4. Next: hosts Duluth Marshall 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

Pierz 44, Little Falls 33

LITTLE FALLS —Alyssa Sadlovsky scored 17 points and Britney Schommer added 15 for the Pierz Pioneers in a 44-33 Granite Ridge Conference victory over the Little Falls Flyers Jan. 13.

The Flyers held a 19-17 lead at the half, but the Pioneers outscored them 27-14 in the second half.

The Flyers were led by Kendal Swantek’s and Malin Youngberg’s seven points.

Pierz 17 27 -- 44

Little Falls 19 14 -- 33

PIERZ

Britney Schommer 15, Ashley Kimman 3, Kenna Otte 1, Lyndsey Strohmeier 2, Lily Riley 6, Alyssa Sadlovsky 17. FG 15-34 (44%), FT 11-16 (68%). 3-point 3-10 (30%). Conference: 1-2. Overall: 7-3. Next: hosts Mountain Iron-Buhl 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

LITTLE FALLS

Kendal Swantek 7, Grace LeClair 2, Janea Saldana 4, Sophia Sinclair 2, Claire VanRisseghem 5, Leah LeBlanc 2, Anastahja Steadman 2, Malin Youngberg 7, Riley Becker 2. FG 12-31 (38%), FT 8-10 (80%). 3-point 1-3 (33%). Conference: 0-3. Overall: 2-7. Next: at Osakis 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

Pequot Lakes 61, Detroit Lakes 50

DETROIT LAKES — Kelsi Martini went 13-for-16 from the free throw line and finished with 16 points as Class 2A’s ninth-ranked Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated Class 3A’s sixth-ranked Detroit Lakes Lakers 61-50 in a Mid-State Conference game Friday, Jan. 13.

Isabel Larson tallied 14 points for the Patriots and Maci Martini finished with 12.

The win gives Pequot Lakes its sixth straight victory.

Detroit Lakes 28 22 – 50

Pequot Lakes 35 26 – 61

DETROIT LAKES

Abigail Larson 16, Helena Daggett 8, Ella Okeson 2, Karlee Mace 9, Grace Gunderson 4, Gabriella Bettcher 7, Ellie Lunde 4. FT 7-11 (64%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 3, Ella Kratochvil 9, Isabel Larson 14, Kelsi Martini 16, Maci Martini 12, Lauren Schultz 1, Reese Laposky 6. FG (%), FT 22-30 (73%). 3-point ( %). Conference: 1-0. Overall: 7-1. Next: at Moose Lake-Willow River 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

St. Francis 46, Lake Region 29

BAXTER — Olivia Adams and Nikole Thorson each tallied nine points for the Lake Region Christian Hornets as they lost 46-29 to St. Francis in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools game Friday, Jan. 13.

St. Francis 28 18 – 46

Lake Region 16 13 – 19

ST. FRANCIS

Mariah Bower 18, Eryn Friese 2, Emma Bolt 11, Stella Muelterer 6, Hialeah Hollister 2, Grace Bower 2, Ada Rowerhast 3, Annika Bauer 2.

LAKE REGION

Azil Pulak 6, Annalis Benson 3, Olivia Adams 9, Katrina Grotzke 2, Nikole Thorson 9. FG 13-44 (29.5%), FT 2-3 (66.7%). 3-point 1-13 (7.7%). Conference: 4-6. Overall: 5-7. Next: at Fourth Baptist 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Pine River-Backus 73,

Clearbrook-Gonvick 52

PINE RIVER — Hannah Barchus finished with 25 points as the Pine River-Backus Tigers cruised to a 73-52 Northwoods Conference victory over the Clearbrook-Gonvick Bears Friday, Jan. 13.

Cate Travis tallied 20 points for the Tigers and Sawyer Tulenchik added 10 points.

Clearbrook-Gonvick 23 29 – 52

Pine River-Backus 41 32 – 73

CLEARBROOK-GONVICK

Haley McCoy 3, Joely Olson 2, Allison LaVine 15, Emma Fawver 9, Skylar Ballard 9, M Engen 13.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 6, Cate Travis 20, Brianna Hanneken 2, Ella Dahl 2, Sawyer Tulenchik 10, Hannah Barchus 25, Mimi Bueckers 8. Conference: 2-1. Overall: 5-4. Next: hosts Cherry 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

Wadena-Deer Creek 54, Frazee 34

WADENA — Montana Carsten scored 12 points for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 54-34 win over the Frazee Hornets Friday, Jan. 13.

The Wolverines outscored the Hornets 31-11 in the second half.

Addy Gravelle added 10 points for WDC.

Frazee 23 11 – 34

Wadena-Deer Creek 23 31 — 54

FRAZEE

Kate Vigen 4, Hailey Selly 3, Olivia Petron 2, Brynn Larson 2, Tayden Sonnenbad 23. FT 2-7 (29%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 10, Montana Carsten 12, Jada Dykhoff 6, Ally Pavek 3, Madison Carsten 9, Ashley Pavek 2, Lily Parker 2, Payton Gravelle 4, Jenna Dykhoff 6. FT 1-3 (33%). Overall: 6-4. Next: at Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17

Park Rapids 62, Staples-Motley 38

PARK RAPIDS — Lauren Rutten’s 13 points led the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a 62-38 Mid-State Conference loss to the Park Rapids Panthers Friday, Jan. 13.

Aubrey Brownell added 10 points for S-M.

Park Rapids 35 27 -- 62

Staples-Motley 10 28 -- 38

PARK RAPIDS

Mickey Clark 1, Macey Lund 2, Amelia Bagstad 2, Gabi Shepersky 19, N. Cederstrom 1, Tori Weaver 13, Olivia Davis 6, Mady Maninga 1, Anna Yliniemi 8, Halle Eischens 2, Kilea Persons 2, Julia Harmon 5.

STAPLES-MOTLEY