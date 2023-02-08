Area Girls Basketball: Oehrlein, Rangers outscore Aitkin

AITKIN — Tori Oehrlein led the Crosby-Ironton Rangers with 34 points in a 79-23 Mid-State Conference victory over the Aitkin Gobblers Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Margaret Silgen added 17 and Hannah Compton scored nine for the 12-7 Rangers.

Aitkin’s Brita Westman scored eight.

Crosby-Ironton 58 21 -- 79

Aitkin 12 11 -- 23

CROSBY-IRONTON

Josie Schaefer 5, Emma Silgen 3, Lucille Lewandowski 1, Hannah Compton 9, Brynn Hollenhorst 4, Margaret Silgen 17, Samatha Hachey 6, Tori Oehrlein 34. Conference: 4-2. Overall: 12-7. Next: hosts Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

AITKIN

Emma Jacobson 5, Teagan Piecek 3, Brita Westman 8, Emma Skaj 2, Ella Janzen 3, Haley Shereck 2. Conference: 0-6. Overall: 6-13. Next: hosts Park Rapids 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Lake Region 45, St. Cloud 36

BAXTER — Lake Region’s Annalis Benson tallied 11 points for the Hornets as they bested St. Cloud Christian 45-36 in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Azli Pulak added eight points and 14 rebounds for the Hornets and Nikole Thorson also posted eight points.

St. Cloud 7 29 – 36

Lake Region 21 24 – 45

ST. CLOUD

Ava Brophy 2, Ellie Rolfzen 1, Sophia Osmundson 2, Chloe Diwishek 13, Jaira Gardener 18.

LAKE REGION

Azil Pulak 8, Annalis Benson 11, Olivia Adams 4, Tamara DeVries 2, Katrina Grotzke 2, Nikole Thorson 8, Emma Moore 4, Harley Amundson 4. FG 19-58 (33%), FT 3-6 (50%). 3-point 4-22 (18%). Conference: 5-9. Overall: 8-9. Next: at Willmar 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

Wadena-Deer Creek 80,

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 19

LONG PRAIRIE — Wadena-Deer Creek’s Madison Carsten posted 23 points for the Wolverines as they crushed the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder 80-19 Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Payton Gravelle added 12 points and Jada Dykhoff scored 10 for W-DC.

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 10 9 – 19

Wadena-Deer Creek 46 34 – 80

LONG PRAIRIE-GREY EAGLE

Megan Weber 3, Brooklyn Lux 4, Madelyn Wehrspann 12. FT 3-9 (33%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 9, Montana Carsten 3, Jada Dykhoff 10, Ally Pavek 2, Madison Carsten 23, Ashley Pavek 3, Lily Parker 6, Leah Osberg 6, Payton Gravelle 12, Jenna Dykhoff 6. FT 8-10 (80%). Overall: 12-9. Next: hosts Parkers Prairie 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

Detroit Lakes 59, Pequot Lakes 56

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes’ Kelsi Martini recorded 27 points for the Patriots as they fell 59-56 to the Detroit Lakes Lakers in a Mid-State Conference matchup Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Maci Martini added nine for the Patriots who were tied with the Lakers at the half.

Detroit Lakes 28 31 – 59

Pequot Lakes 28 28 – 56

DETROIT LAKES

Abigail Larson 19, Helena Daggett 5, Ella Okeson 3, Karlee Mace 4, Grace Gunderson 11, Gabriella Bettcher 4, Ellie Lunde 7, Jacee Hauser 6. FT 11-22 (50%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 6, Isabel Larson 5, Kelsi Martini 27, Maci Martini 9, Reese Laposky 4, June Ruud 5. FT 15-22 (68%). Conference: . Overall: . Next: .

Foley 44, Pierz 38

PIERZ — Britney Schommer and Alyssa Sadlovsky each scored 10 points for the Pierz Pioneers in a 44-38 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Foley Falcons Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Foley 19 25 -- 44

Pierz 21 17 -- 38

PIERZ

Sophie Leidenfrost ,7 Britney Schommer 10, Ashley Kimman 1, Kenna Otte 2, Lyndsey Strohmeier 8, Alyssa Sadlovsky 10. FG 15-58 (25%), FT 2-6 (33%). 3-point 6-28 (21%). Conference: 2-7. Overall: 8-12. Next: hosts St. Cloud Cathedral 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Kelliher/Northome 82,

Pine River-Backus 75

KELLIHER — Cate Travis scored 27 and Hannah Barchus 25 and the Pine River-Backus Tigers still lost 82-75 to the Kelliher/Northome Mustangs Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Mimi Bueckers added nine points for the Tigers in the Northland Conference loss.

Pine River-Backus Tigers

Kelliher/Northome Mustangs

Northland Conference

Kelliher/Northome 43 39 -- 82

Pine River-Backus 40 35 -- 75

KELLIHER/NORTHOME

Kate Thayer 30, Rylee Neft 4, Ella Thearf 7, Charli Hallstrom 2, Alli Lundin 11, MeLeah Grundanier 10, Kylee Binkley 18.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 1, Cate Travis 27, Brianna Hanneken 6, Ella Dahl 7, Hannah Barchus 25, Mimi Bueckers 9. Conference: 5-4. Overall: 10-9. Next: hosts Cass Lake-Bena 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

Park Rapids 55, Staples-Motley 44

STAPLES — Lauren Rutten recorded 20 points for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a 55-44 Mid-State Conference loss to the Park Rapids Panthers Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Park Rapids 21 34 -- 55

Staples-Motley 25 19 -- 44

PARK RAPIDS

Gabi Shepersky 6, Tori Weaver 13, Olivia Davis 10, Anna Yliniemi 14, Halle Eischens 6, Julia Harmon 6 . FT 12-17 (71%).

STAPLES-MOTLEY