99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Girls Basketball: Oehrlein, Rangers outscore Aitkin

Nine area girls basketball teams were in action Tuesday, Feb. 7.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 07, 2023 10:17 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AITKIN — Tori Oehrlein led the Crosby-Ironton Rangers with 34 points in a 79-23 Mid-State Conference victory over the Aitkin Gobblers Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Margaret Silgen added 17 and Hannah Compton scored nine for the 12-7 Rangers.

Aitkin’s Brita Westman scored eight.

Crosby-Ironton 58 21 -- 79

Aitkin 12 11 -- 23

CROSBY-IRONTON

Josie Schaefer 5, Emma Silgen 3, Lucille Lewandowski 1, Hannah Compton 9, Brynn Hollenhorst 4, Margaret Silgen 17, Samatha Hachey 6, Tori Oehrlein 34. Conference: 4-2. Overall: 12-7. Next: hosts Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

AITKIN

Emma Jacobson 5, Teagan Piecek 3, Brita Westman 8, Emma Skaj 2, Ella Janzen 3, Haley Shereck 2. Conference: 0-6. Overall: 6-13. Next: hosts Park Rapids 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Lake Region 45, St. Cloud 36

BAXTER — Lake Region’s Annalis Benson tallied 11 points for the Hornets as they bested St. Cloud Christian 45-36 in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Azli Pulak added eight points and 14 rebounds for the Hornets and Nikole Thorson also posted eight points.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Cloud 7 29 – 36

Lake Region 21 24 – 45

ST. CLOUD

Ava Brophy 2, Ellie Rolfzen 1, Sophia Osmundson 2, Chloe Diwishek 13, Jaira Gardener 18.

LAKE REGION

Azil Pulak 8, Annalis Benson 11, Olivia Adams 4, Tamara DeVries 2, Katrina Grotzke 2, Nikole Thorson 8, Emma Moore 4, Harley Amundson 4. FG 19-58 (33%), FT 3-6 (50%). 3-point 4-22 (18%). Conference: 5-9. Overall: 8-9. Next: at Willmar 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

Wadena-Deer Creek 80,

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 19

LONG PRAIRIE — Wadena-Deer Creek’s Madison Carsten posted 23 points for the Wolverines as they crushed the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder 80-19 Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Payton Gravelle added 12 points and Jada Dykhoff scored 10 for W-DC.

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 10 9 – 19

Wadena-Deer Creek 46 34 – 80

LONG PRAIRIE-GREY EAGLE

Megan Weber 3, Brooklyn Lux 4, Madelyn Wehrspann 12. FT 3-9 (33%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 9, Montana Carsten 3, Jada Dykhoff 10, Ally Pavek 2, Madison Carsten 23, Ashley Pavek 3, Lily Parker 6, Leah Osberg 6, Payton Gravelle 12, Jenna Dykhoff 6. FT 8-10 (80%). Overall: 12-9. Next: hosts Parkers Prairie 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

Detroit Lakes 59, Pequot Lakes 56

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes’ Kelsi Martini recorded 27 points for the Patriots as they fell 59-56 to the Detroit Lakes Lakers in a Mid-State Conference matchup Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Maci Martini added nine for the Patriots who were tied with the Lakers at the half.

Detroit Lakes 28 31 – 59

Pequot Lakes 28 28 – 56

DETROIT LAKES

Abigail Larson 19, Helena Daggett 5, Ella Okeson 3, Karlee Mace 4, Grace Gunderson 11, Gabriella Bettcher 4, Ellie Lunde 7, Jacee Hauser 6. FT 11-22 (50%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 6, Isabel Larson 5, Kelsi Martini 27, Maci Martini 9, Reese Laposky 4, June Ruud 5. FT 15-22 (68%). Conference: . Overall: . Next: .

Foley 44, Pierz 38

PIERZ — Britney Schommer and Alyssa Sadlovsky each scored 10 points for the Pierz Pioneers in a 44-38 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Foley Falcons Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Foley 19 25 -- 44

Pierz 21 17 -- 38

PIERZ

Sophie Leidenfrost ,7 Britney Schommer 10, Ashley Kimman 1, Kenna Otte 2, Lyndsey Strohmeier 8, Alyssa Sadlovsky 10. FG 15-58 (25%), FT 2-6 (33%). 3-point 6-28 (21%). Conference: 2-7. Overall: 8-12. Next: hosts St. Cloud Cathedral 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelliher/Northome 82,

Pine River-Backus 75

KELLIHER — Cate Travis scored 27 and Hannah Barchus 25 and the Pine River-Backus Tigers still lost 82-75 to the Kelliher/Northome Mustangs Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Mimi Bueckers added nine points for the Tigers in the Northland Conference loss.

Pine River-Backus Tigers

Kelliher/Northome Mustangs

Northland Conference

Kelliher/Northome 43 39 -- 82

Pine River-Backus 40 35 -- 75

KELLIHER/NORTHOME

Kate Thayer 30, Rylee Neft 4, Ella Thearf 7, Charli Hallstrom 2, Alli Lundin 11, MeLeah Grundanier 10, Kylee Binkley 18.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 1, Cate Travis 27, Brianna Hanneken 6, Ella Dahl 7, Hannah Barchus 25, Mimi Bueckers 9. Conference: 5-4. Overall: 10-9. Next: hosts Cass Lake-Bena 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

Park Rapids 55, Staples-Motley 44

STAPLES — Lauren Rutten recorded 20 points for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a 55-44 Mid-State Conference loss to the Park Rapids Panthers Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Park Rapids 21 34 -- 55

Staples-Motley 25 19 -- 44

PARK RAPIDS

Gabi Shepersky 6, Tori Weaver 13, Olivia Davis 10, Anna Yliniemi 14, Halle Eischens 6, Julia Harmon 6 . FT 12-17 (71%).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Livi Lorber 8, Ashley Robben 7, Miranda Schotzko 5, Izzy Orlander 4, Lauren Rutten 20,. FT 6-11 (55%).. Conference: 1-5. Overall: 5-14. Next: at Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSGIRLS BASKETBALLAITKIN GOBBLERSC-I RANGERSLAKE REGION CHRISTIAN SCHOOLLITTLE FALLS FLYERSPEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTSPIERZ PIONEERSPILLAGERPINE RIVER-BACKUS TIGERSSTAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALSVERNDALEWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A teenage male basketball player in a dark uniform hangs in the air as he tries to shoot the ball over four players wearing white with their arms raised, while he collides with one of the players in white knocking that player down, in front of a packed gymnasium where most fans are wearing blue and yellow.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Esko falls on ‘crazy’ Pequot Lakes buzzerbeater
Eli Laposky hit an off-balance shot as time expired to win the game for the Patriots.
February 07, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Eli Lapsoky
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Laposky buzzer-beater lifts Patriots over Esko
Pequot Lakes traveled to Esko for a Section 7-2A matchup.
February 07, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Boys Hockey: Peterson punches game-winner for Lightning
Two area boys hockey teams hit the ice Tuesday, Feb. 7.
February 07, 2023 10:26 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Warrior girls basketball player going for the shot.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Strong paint presence helps Warriors defeat Spartans
Brainerd hosts Rocori Feb. 7
February 07, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom