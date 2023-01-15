Area Girls Basketball: Oehrlein, Rangers win 3rd straight

CROSBY — Tori Oehrlein recorded 46 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in their 79-43 win over the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers in a Section 7-2A game.

The Rangers now have won three straight and improved to 8-4.

Duluth Marshall 26 17 — 43

Crosby-Ironton 49 30 — 79

DULUTH MARSHALL

Ava Meierotto 8, Ada Skafte 4, Chloe Johnson 8, Morgan Lucero 3, Anna Saari 5, Mariah Lucero 3, Regan Juenemann 8, Paige Noman 4. FG 16-50 (32%), FT 7-16 (43%). 3-point 4-23 (17%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jada Mitchell 2, Josie Schaefer 7, Lucille Lewandowski 4, Hannah Compton 9, Brynn Hollenhorst 2, Margaret Silgen 7, Samatha Hachey 2, Tori Oehrlein 46. FG 27-56 (48%), FT 19-26 (73%). 3-point 6-14 (42%). Overall: 8-4. Next: at Pequot Lakes 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Pine River-Backus 61, Cherry 49

PINE RIVER — Hannah Barchus led the way for the Pine River-Backus Tigers with 19 points as they knocked off the Cherry Tigers 61-49 Saturday, Jan. 14.

PRB had four different players in double figures. Cate Travis scored 16 points while Brianna Hanneken and Sawyer Tulenchik each added 11.

Cherry 13 36 — 49

Pine River-Backus 34 27 — 61

PINE RIVER-BACKUS