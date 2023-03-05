Area Girls Basketball: Patriots D-up to stop Pierz

HERMANTOWN — Kelsi Martini finished with 12 points and Maci Martini and Isabel Larson each hit for 11 as the No. 1 seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated the No. 8 seeded Pierz Pioneers 57-22 in the Section 7-2A Quarterfinals Saturday, March 4.

It was the sixth straight win for the Patriots who improved to 24-3.

Lily Riley’s eight points paced the Pioneers who finished the season 12-15.

Pierz 16 6 -- 22

Pequot Lakes 36 21 -- 57

PIERZ

Sophie Leidenfrost 2, Britney Schommer 3, Ashley Kimman 4, Kenna Otte 3, Kaleah Olesch 2, Lily Riley 8. FG 9-41 (21%), FT 1-6 (16%). 3-point 3-16 (18%). Overall: 12-15.

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 8, Isabel Larson 11, Kelsi Martini 12, Maci Martini 11, Lauren Schultz 8, Morgan Dotty 4, Alexa Pietig 3. FT 10-15 (67%). Overall: 24-3. Next: vs. No. 4 Duluth Marshall in Section 7-2A Semifinals at University of Minnesota Duluth 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.

Crosby-Ironton 62, Rock Ridge 47

HERMANTOWN — Tori Oehrlein’s 27 points and 19 rebounds paced the No.3 seeded Crosby-Ironton Rangers to a 62-47 victory over the No. 6 seed Rock Ridge Wolverines in the Section 7-2A Quarterfinals Saturday, March 4.

The Rangers built a 10-point halftime lead on their way to their 10th straight win.

Hannah Compton added 10 points and Margaret Silgen added eight as the Rangers improved to 21-7.

Rock Ridge 14 33 -- 47

Crosby-Ironton 24 38 -- 62

CROSBY-IRONTON

Josie Schaefer 7, Lucille Lewandowski 2, Hannah Compton 10, Brynn Hollenhorst 2, Margaret Silgen 8, Samatha Hachey 6, Tori Oehrlein 27. FG 20-53(37%), FT 18-25 (72%). 3-point 4-17 (23%). Overall: 21-7. Next: vs. No. 2 Proctor in the Section 7-2A Semifinals at the University of Minnesota, Duluth 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.

Wadena-Deer Creek 48, Pelican Rapids 47

PELICAN RAPIDS — Addyson Gravelle’s 19 points and a key defensive stop by Madison Carsten propelled No. 11 seeded Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines to a 48-47 upset over No. 3 seeded Pelican Rapids Vikings (21-6), Saturday, March 4.

“I’m really proud of our kids’ composure through the game,” Wolverines head coach Jordan Cresap said. “Every time Pelican Rapids would make a run, we would battle right back.”

Montana Carsten added nine points and Madison Carsten finished with seven as W-DC raised its record to 17-11.

Pelican Rapids 29 18 -- 47

Wadena-Deer Creek 26 22 -- 48

PELICAN RAPIDS

Chelsie Isaman 8, Hazel Haugrud 3, Morgan Korf 9, Anna Roisum 11, Ellie Welch 16. FT 8-10 (80%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 19, Montana Carsten 9, Jada Dykhoff 5, Ally Pavek 2, Madison Carsten 7, Payton Gravelle 6. FT 4-7 (57%). Overall: 17-11. Next: vs. No. 2 Thief River Falls/No. 7 Crookston winner in Section 8-2A Semifinals at Detroit Lakes 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.

BBE 70, Pine River-Backus 44

WADENA —Cate Travis scored 17 points and Hannah Barchus tallied 10 as the West No. 4 seeded Pine River Backus Tigers fell to the West No. 1 seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars (22-4) 70-44 in the West Subsection 5-1A Semifinals Saturday, March 4.

The Jaguars were led by Abby Berge who finished with 34 points.

The Tigers finish the season 13-15.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 34 36 -- 70

Pine River-Backus 24 20 -- 44

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA

Anna Jaeger 2, Brooklyn Fischer 14, Tiyana Schwinghammer 12, Allison Dingmann 6, Madison Hofmann 2, Abby Berge 34. FT 4-13 (31%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS