Area Girls Basketball: Patriots get better of S-M
Six area girls basketball teams were in action Thursday, Feb. 16.
PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes’ Maci Martini posted 23 points for the Patriots as they defeated the Staples-Motley Cardinals 72-35 in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, Feb. 16.
Ella Kratochvil added 13 points for the Patriots and Kelsi Martini scored 10.
The Cardinals were led by Lauren Rutten’s 14 points.
Staples-Motley 15 20 – 35
Pequot Lakes 45 27 – 72
STAPLES-MOTLEY
Ellie Lange 1, Ashley Robben 4, Miranda Schotzko 3, Izzy Orlander 8, Pam Lawrence 3, Lauren Rutten 14, Camden Anderson 2. FT 5-14 (36%). Conference: 1-7. Overall: 5-17. Next: at Lake Park-Audubon 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
PEQUOT LAKES
Kaitlyn Geschwill 2, Ella Kratochvil 13, Isabel Larson 9, Kelsi Martini 10, Maci Martini 23, Reese Laposky 4, Morgan Dotty 3, Genevieve Birkeland 2, June Ruud 6. FT 10-16 (63%). Conference: 9-1. Overall: 18-3. Next: at Proctor 5:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
Pillager 64, Bertha-Hewitt 23
BERTHA — Pillager’s Grace Grimsley recorded 21 points for the Huskies as they crushed the Bertha-Hewitt Bears 64-23 Thursday, Feb. 16.
Juliana Ewald added 13 points in the Park Region Conference game.
Bertha-Hewitt 11 12 – 23
Pillager 41 23 – 64
BERTHA-HEWITT
Natalie Cline 10, Michaela Barthel 3, Taylor Mitchell 7, Rochelle Dean 2, Ava Bauch 3.
PILLAGER
Alayna Kavanaugh 9, Emma Reeder 2, Grace Grimsley 21, Samantha Berent 3, Alivia Brown 3, Juliana Ewald 13, Bailey Schommer 3, Jada Loucks 10. Conference: 5-8. Overall: 10-12. Next: hosts Menahga 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
Crosby-Ironton 86, Park Rapids 64
PARK RAPIDS — Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein recorded 31 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and five steals for the Rangers as they beat the Park Rapids-Panthers 86-64 in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, Feb. 16.
Hannah Compton added 17 points and seven assists for the Rangers and Margaret Silgen added 14 points.
Park Rapids 30 34 – 64
Crosby-Ironton 47 39 – 86
CROSBY-IRONTON
Josie Schaefer 7, Lucille Lewandowski 4, Hannah Compton 17, Brynn Hollenhorst 8, Margaret Silgen 14, Samatha Hachey 5, Tori Oehrlein 31. FG 22-52 (42%), FT 17-24 (71%). 3-point 3-12 (25%). Conference: 6-2. Overall: 15-7. Next: hosts New London-Spicer 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 59, Verndale 54
WALKER — Reagan Ludovissie finished with 16 points as the Verndale Pirates lost 59-54 to the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves in a Section 5-1A game Thursday, Feb. 16.
Avery Amerud tallied 10 points while Taylor Johnson and Katie Blaha each chipped in nine.
WHA 32 27 – 59
Verndale 37 17 – 54
WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY
Avery Morrison 15, Aubrey Morrison 16, Daniela Valades 3, Ava Welk 4, Alexa Johannsen 4, Britta Rand 13, Adyson Kurtz 4. FG 21-43 (48.8%), FT 12-19 (63.2%). 3-point 5-14 (35.7%).
VERNDALE
Avery Amerud 10, Mallory Uselman 5, Taylor Johnson 9, Sarah Elfstrum 1, Katie Blaha 9, Olivia Stanley 4, Reagen Ludovissie 16. FG 21-55 (38.2%), FT 9-14 (64.3%). 3-point 3-16 (18.8%). Overall: 6-16. Next: hosts New York Mills 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
Detroit Lakes 54, Aitkin 28
AITKIN — Ella Janzen scored 14 points as the Aitkin Gobblers lost 54-28 to the Detroit Lakes Lakers in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, Feb. 16.
