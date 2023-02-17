Area Girls Basketball: Patriots get better of S-M

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes’ Maci Martini posted 23 points for the Patriots as they defeated the Staples-Motley Cardinals 72-35 in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, Feb. 16.

Ella Kratochvil added 13 points for the Patriots and Kelsi Martini scored 10.

The Cardinals were led by Lauren Rutten’s 14 points.

Staples-Motley 15 20 – 35

Pequot Lakes 45 27 – 72

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Ellie Lange 1, Ashley Robben 4, Miranda Schotzko 3, Izzy Orlander 8, Pam Lawrence 3, Lauren Rutten 14, Camden Anderson 2. FT 5-14 (36%). Conference: 1-7. Overall: 5-17. Next: at Lake Park-Audubon 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 2, Ella Kratochvil 13, Isabel Larson 9, Kelsi Martini 10, Maci Martini 23, Reese Laposky 4, Morgan Dotty 3, Genevieve Birkeland 2, June Ruud 6. FT 10-16 (63%). Conference: 9-1. Overall: 18-3. Next: at Proctor 5:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

Pillager 64, Bertha-Hewitt 23

BERTHA — Pillager’s Grace Grimsley recorded 21 points for the Huskies as they crushed the Bertha-Hewitt Bears 64-23 Thursday, Feb. 16.

Juliana Ewald added 13 points in the Park Region Conference game.

Bertha-Hewitt 11 12 – 23

Pillager 41 23 – 64

BERTHA-HEWITT

Natalie Cline 10, Michaela Barthel 3, Taylor Mitchell 7, Rochelle Dean 2, Ava Bauch 3.

PILLAGER

Alayna Kavanaugh 9, Emma Reeder 2, Grace Grimsley 21, Samantha Berent 3, Alivia Brown 3, Juliana Ewald 13, Bailey Schommer 3, Jada Loucks 10. Conference: 5-8. Overall: 10-12. Next: hosts Menahga 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

Crosby-Ironton 86, Park Rapids 64

PARK RAPIDS — Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein recorded 31 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and five steals for the Rangers as they beat the Park Rapids-Panthers 86-64 in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, Feb. 16.

Hannah Compton added 17 points and seven assists for the Rangers and Margaret Silgen added 14 points.

Park Rapids 30 34 – 64

Crosby-Ironton 47 39 – 86

CROSBY-IRONTON

Josie Schaefer 7, Lucille Lewandowski 4, Hannah Compton 17, Brynn Hollenhorst 8, Margaret Silgen 14, Samatha Hachey 5, Tori Oehrlein 31. FG 22-52 (42%), FT 17-24 (71%). 3-point 3-12 (25%). Conference: 6-2. Overall: 15-7. Next: hosts New London-Spicer 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 59, Verndale 54

WALKER — Reagan Ludovissie finished with 16 points as the Verndale Pirates lost 59-54 to the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves in a Section 5-1A game Thursday, Feb. 16.

Avery Amerud tallied 10 points while Taylor Johnson and Katie Blaha each chipped in nine.

WHA 32 27 – 59

Verndale 37 17 – 54

WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY

Avery Morrison 15, Aubrey Morrison 16, Daniela Valades 3, Ava Welk 4, Alexa Johannsen 4, Britta Rand 13, Adyson Kurtz 4. FG 21-43 (48.8%), FT 12-19 (63.2%). 3-point 5-14 (35.7%).

VERNDALE

Avery Amerud 10, Mallory Uselman 5, Taylor Johnson 9, Sarah Elfstrum 1, Katie Blaha 9, Olivia Stanley 4, Reagen Ludovissie 16. FG 21-55 (38.2%), FT 9-14 (64.3%). 3-point 3-16 (18.8%). Overall: 6-16. Next: hosts New York Mills 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

Detroit Lakes 54, Aitkin 28

AITKIN — Ella Janzen scored 14 points as the Aitkin Gobblers lost 54-28 to the Detroit Lakes Lakers in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, Feb. 16.

Detroit Lakes 32 22 – 54

Aitkin 13 15 – 28

DETROIT LAKES

Abigail Larson 6, Helena Daggett 7, Ella Okeson 5, Karlee Mace 4, Gabriella Bettcher 6, Ellie Lunde 6, Jacee Hauser 20. FT 5-9 (55.6%).

AITKIN