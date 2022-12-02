Area Girls Basketball: Patriots open season with win over Pillager

PEQUOT LAKES — Kelsi Martini scored 22 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they beat the Pillager Huskies 75-52 in a Section 7-2A matchup Thursday, Dec. 1.

Isabel Larson tallied 17 points, while Ella Kratchovil finished with 16 as the Patriots overcame a three-point halftime deficit.

Juliana Ewald led Pillager with 17 points. Bailey Schommer and Jada Loucks added 11 and 10 points respectively for the Huskies.

Pillager 33 19 – 52

Pequot Lakes 30 45 – 75

PILLAGER

Kaylee Mudgett 4, Emma Reeder 2, Grace Grimsley 8, Juliana Ewald 17, Bailey Schommer 11, Jada Loucks 10. FT 10-11 (90.9%). Overall: 1-1. Next: at Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 6, Ella Kratochvil 16, Isabel Larson 17, Kelsi Martini 22, Maci Martini 7, Reese Laposky 5, Alexa Pietig 2. FT 11-19 (57.9%). Overall: 1-0. Next: hosts Albany 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Wadena-Deer Creek 65,

Staples-Motley 29

WADENA — Montana Carsten hit six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines defeated the Staples-Motley Cardinals 65-29 Thursday, Dec. 1.

Payton Gravelle scored 20 points and Madison Carsten tallied 13 points and made all eight of her free throws for the Wolverines.

Livi Lorber led the Cardinals with 14 points.

Staples-Motley 16 13 – 29

Wadena-Deer Creek 35 30 – 65

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Allison Orlander 6, Livi Lorber 14, Ashley Robben 2, Izzy Orlander 4, Lauren Rutten 4. FT 7-13 (53.8%). Overall: 0-2. Next: at Greenway 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 7, Montana Carsten 20, Jada Dykhoff 1, Madison Carsten 13, Payton Gravelle 20, Jenna Dykhoff 4. FT 12-15 (80%). Overall: 2-0. Next: hosts Verndale 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Pierz 71, Swanville 36

PIERZ — Lily Riley recorded 22 points for the Pierz Pioneers as they defeated the Swanville Bulldogs 71-36 in their season opener Thursday, Dec. 1.

Alyssa Sadlovsky tallied 15 points followed by 13 from Lyndsey Strohmeier and 10 from Ashley Kimman.

Swanville 24 12 – 36

Pierz 39 32 – 71

PIERZ