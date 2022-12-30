Area Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes blows out Pine City with balanced attack

ST. CLOUD — Maci Martini scored 18 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they beat the Pine City Dragons 78-48 in the Granite City Classic Thursday, Dec. 29, at St. Cloud University.

Kelsi Martini tallied 17 points as the Patriots had five players in double figures.

Ella Kratchovil finished with 14 points, Isabel Larson posted 12 points, and Lauren Schultz chipped in 11 for the Patriots.

Pine City 27 21 – 48

Pequot Lakes 38 40 – 78

PINE CITY

Sophie Lahti 22, Karly Jusczak 11, Kloey Lund 8, Vivian Lahti 5, Piper Mettling 2. FT 7-12 (58.3%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 2, Ella Kratochvil 14, Isabel Larson 12, Kelsi Martini 17, Maci Martini 18, Lauren Schultz 11, Reese Laposky 2, Alexa Pietig 2. FT 11-13 (84.6%). Overall: 3-1. Next: vs. Montevideo at St. Cloud Tech 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29.

Montevideo 62, Crosby-Ironton 59

ST. CLOUD — Tori Oehrlein finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Hannah Compton scored 16 points for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in a 62-59 loss to the Montevideo Thunderhawks in the Granite City Classic Thursday, Dec. 29, at the College of St. Ben’s.

Margaret Silgen and Samantha Hachey both added nine points for the Rangers.

Avery Koenen scored 21 to lead Montevideo.

Montevideo 23 39 — 62

Crosby-Ironton 19 40 — 59

MONTEVIDEO

FG 23-50 (46%), FT 11-19 (58%). 3-point 5-17 (29%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jada Mitchell 1, Josie Schaefer 1, Hannah Compton 16, Margaret Silgen 9, Samatha Hachey 9, Tori Oehrlein 23. FG 20-55 (36%), FT 14-22 (64%). 3-point 5-12 (42%). Overall: 3-3. Next: vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl at St. Ben’s 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30.

Horace (ND) 80, Pierz 64

COLLEGEVILLE — Alyssa Sadlovsky totaled 26 points for the Pierz Pioneers as they lost 80-64 to the Horace (ND) Hawks in the Granite City Classic Thursday, Dec. 29, at the College of St. Benedict.

Britney Schommer tallied 17 points for the Pioneers while Lyndsey Strohmeier added 10.

Horace 49 31 – 80

Pierz 30 34 – 64

PIERZ

Overall: 4-1. Next: vs. Cass Lake-Bena at St. Cloud Apollo 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30.

Ogilvie 74, Aitkin 45

AITKIN — Grace Heins scored 31 points to lead the Ogilvie Lions to a 74-45 victory over the Aitkin Gobblers Thursday, Dec. 29, in the championship game of the Aitkin Quarterbacks Club Holiday Tournament.

The Gobblers were led by Teagan Piecek’s 14 points and Ella Janzen’s 10.

Piecek and Heins made the all-tournament team along with Ogilivie’s Kadence Pierce who scored 23 Thursday. North Woods’ Hannah Kinzey and McGregor’s Courtney Gauthier rounded out the all-tournament team.

Ogilvie 33 41 — 74

Aitkin 28 17 — 45

OGILVIE

Grace Heins 31, Lexy Nehring 2, Jerah Nelson 14, Kadence Pierce 23, Bethany Besser 1, Amelia Arnold 3. FT 23-31 (74%).

AITKIN