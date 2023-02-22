Area Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes upends Aitkin

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes’ Kelsi Martini posted 21 points for the Patriots as they topped the Aitkin Gobblers 84-29 Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Maci Martini added 19 points and Isabel Larson recorded 17 for Pequot.

The Gobblers were led by Teagan Piecek’s 13 points in the Mid-State Conference game.

Aitkin 14 15 – 29

Pequot Lakes 55 29 – 84

AITKIN

Emma Jacobson 3, Teagan Piecek 13, Brita Westman 2, Emma Skaj , Ella Janzen 6, Josie Kostick 1, Camille Parenteau 4. FT 2-10 (20%). Conference: 0-9. Overall: 6-17. Next: hosts Rush City 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 4, Ella Kratochvil 5, Isabel Larson 17, Kelsi Martini 21, Maci Martini 19, Lauren Schultz 7, Reese Laposky 5, Genevieve Birkeland 2, Alexa Pietig 4. FT 13-20 (65%). Conference: 7-2. Overall: 21-3. Next: hosts Park Rapids 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

Crosby-Ironton 71, Staples-Motley 54

STAPLES — Tori Oehrlein recorded 43 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists in Crosby-Ironton’s 71-54 Mid-State Conference win over the Staples-Motley Cardinals Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Margaret Silgen added 12 points for the Rangers.

The Cardinals were led by Laruen Rutten’s 19 points and Livi Lorber’s 16.

Crosby-Ironton 34 37 — 71

Staples-Motley 24 30 — 54

CROSBY-IRONTON

Josie Schaefer 6, Kallie Nixon 2, Hailey Doucette 2, Lucille Lewandowski 4, Brynn Hollenhorst 2, Margaret Silgen 12, Tori Oehrlein 43. FG 27-51 (52%). 3-point 8-26 (30%). FT 9-13 (69%). Conference: 7-2. Overall: 17-7. Next: hosts Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Livi Lorber 16, Ashley Robben 6, Miranda Schotzko 4, Izzy Orlander 7, Lauren Rutten 19, Camden Anderson 2. FG 21-49 (42%). 3-point 2-9 (22%). FT 10-17 (58%). Conference: 1-8. Overall: 6-19. Next: at Aitkin 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

Pierz 55, Mora 22

PIERZ — Lily Riley scored 11 points for the Pierz Pioneers in their 55-22 Granite Ridge Conference win over the Mora Mustangs Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Ashley Kimman added 10 points for the Pioneers.

Mora 12 10 — 22

Pierz 38 17 — 55

PIERZ

Sophie Leidenfrost 2, Britney Schommer 5, Ashley Kimman 10, Lyndsey Strohmeier 8, Lily Riley 11, Mackenzi Mitchell 3, Emma Walcheski 2, Samantha Brau 4. FG 21-64 (32%), FT 3-5 (60%). 3-point 10-37 (27%). Conference: 5-8. Overall: 11-13. Next: at Zimmerman 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

Pillager 64, Swanville 47

SWANVILLE — Grace Grimsley led the Pillager Huskies with 18 points in a 64-47 non-conference victory over the Swanville Bulldogs Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Juliana Ewald added 14 points and Alayna Kavanaugh and Bailey Schommer each finished with 11 for Pillager.

Swanville 19 28 – 47

Pillager 34 30 – 64

SWANVILLE

Lauren Miller 20, Lily Peterson 2, Amelia Hudalla 17, Kennedee Chuba 2, Reese Jackson 3, Addison Hudalla 2.

PILLAGER

Alayna Kavanaugh 11, Grace Grimsley 18, Juliana Ewald 14, Bailey Schommer 11, Jada Loucks 10. Overall: 12-13. Next: hosts Osakis 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Pine River-Backus 72, Laporte 25

LAPORTE — Pine River-Backus’ Cate Travis tallied 19 points for the Tigers as they crushed the Laporte Wildcats 72-25 Tuesday, February 21.

PRB’s Hannah Barchus added 12 points in the Northland Conference game.

Laporte 13 12 – 25

Pine River-Backus 41 31 – 72

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 6, Cate Travis 19, Brianna Hanneken 7, Ella Dahl 9, Sawyer Tulenchik 6, Hannah Barchus 12, Mimi Bueckers 6, Aaliyah Lewis 3, Leah Eveland 3. Conference: 6-5. Overall: 11-13. Next: hosts Blackduck 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Verndale 53, LPGE 36

LONG PRAIRIE — Reagan Ludovissie finished with 19 points as the Verndale Pirates defeated the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder 53-36 in a non-conference game Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Taylor Johnson and Katie Blaha each scored 13 points for the Pirates.

LPGE 25 11 – 36

Verndale 28 25 – 53

LONG PRAIRIE-GREY EAGLE

Amanda Berscheit 2, Megan Weber 11, Isabelle Otremba 9, Brooklyn Lux 14. FG 12-35 (34%), FT 9-15 (60%). 3-point 1-6 (17%).

VERNDALE

Mallory Uselman 2, Taylor Johnson 13, Katie Blaha 13, Olivia Stanley 4, Kaija Madsen , Reagen Ludovissie 19, Alyssa Ostlund 2. FG 19-57 (33%), FT 11-19 (58%). 3-point 4-16 (25%). Overall: 7-18. Next: hosts Brandon/Evansville 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

St. Cloud Cathedral 39, Little Falls 35

ST. CLOUD — Malin Youngberg tallied 13 points and seven rebounds as the Little Falls Flyers lost 39-35 to the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders in a Granite Ridge Conference game Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Cathedral 20 19 – 39

Little Falls 20 15 – 35

LITTLE FALLS