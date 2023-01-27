STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Area Girls Basketball: Pequot takes care of Tigers easily

3 area girls basketball teams were in action

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 26, 2023 10:38 PM
Share
PINE RIVER — Maci Martini finished with 19 points as the Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated the Pine River-Backus Tigers 65-21 in a non-conference game Thursday, Jan. 26.

Isabel Larson recorded 15 points for the Patriots while Ella Kratchovil scored 14.

Cate Travis led the Tigers in scoring with 11 points.

Pequot Lakes 35 30 – 65

Pine River-Backus 9 12 – 21

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 3, Ella Kratochvil 14, Isabel Larson 15, Kelsi Martini 7, Maci Martini 19, Lauren Schultz 1, Reese Laposky 6. FT 4-7 (57.1%). Overall: 12-1. Next: at Aitkin 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Cate Travis 11, Brianna Hanneken 1, Hannah Barchus 6, Aaliyah Lewis 3. FT 1-2 (50%). Overall: 8-7. Next: at Mountain Iron-Buhl 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

Lake Region 65, Maplewood 32

MAPLEWOOD — Azli Pulak and Nikole Thorson each finished with 14 points as the Lake Region Christian Hornets defeated Maplewood Academy 65-32 in a non-conference game Thursday, Jan. 26.

Emma Moore added 11 points for the Hornets while Olivia Adams recorded five points and 10 rebounds.

Maplewood 13 19 – 32

Lake Region 37 28 – 65

LAKE REGION

Azil Pulak 14, Annalis Benson 5,, Olivia Adams 5, Katrina Grotzke 4, Nikole Thorson 14, Abrianna Nagel 6, Emma Moore 11, Harley Amundson 6. FG 29-64 (45.3%), FT 2-2 (100%). 3-point 5-17 (29.4%).

Perham 57, Wadena-Deer Creek 38

WADENA — The Perham Yellowjackets knocked off the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 57-38 in a non-conference game Thursday, Jan. 26.

