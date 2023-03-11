Area Girls Basketball: Perham stops W-DC’s upset train

DETROIT LAKES — The upsets came to an end Friday, March 10.

The No. 11 seeded Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines, with a Quality Results Formula ranking of 55 battled all the way to the Section 8-2A Championship by knocking off the No. 6, No. 3 and No. 2 seeded teams only to fall to top-seeded and Class 2A’s 11th-ranked Perham Yellowjackets 58-44.

Perham entered the contest with a 25-3 record and No. 8 QRF rankings. The Yellowjackets defeated W-DC 57-38 on Jan. 26.

The Wolverines finish the season with an 18-12 record.

Perham 58

Wadena-Deer Creek 44

