Friday, March 10

Area Girls Basketball: Perham stops W-DC’s upset train

Wadena-Deer Creek faced Perham in the Section 8-2A Championship.

Basketball players cheer on their teammates.
The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines' bench cheers on their teammates during the Section 8-2A Championship Friday, March 10, 2023, in Detroit Lakes.
Grace Gallant / Timeless Takes By Grace
By Dispatch staff report
March 10, 2023 10:03 PM

DETROIT LAKES — The upsets came to an end Friday, March 10.

The No. 11 seeded Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines, with a Quality Results Formula ranking of 55 battled all the way to the Section 8-2A Championship by knocking off the No. 6, No. 3 and No. 2 seeded teams only to fall to top-seeded and Class 2A’s 11th-ranked Perham Yellowjackets 58-44.

Perham entered the contest with a 25-3 record and No. 8 QRF rankings. The Yellowjackets defeated W-DC 57-38 on Jan. 26.

The Wolverines finish the season with an 18-12 record.

Perham                     58
Wadena-Deer Creek 44

