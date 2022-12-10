Area Girls Basketball: Pierz collects win over S-M

PIERZ — Alyssa Sadlovsky recorded 18 points and Lily Riley finished with 17 as the Pierz Pioneers bested the Staples-Motley Cardinals 62-34 in a Section 7-2A matchup Friday, Dec. 9.

S-M’s Lauren Rutten finished with 14 points.

Staples-Motley 21 13 -- 34

Pierz 31 31 -- 62

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Livi Lorber 5, Ashley Robben 4, Ellie Lange 2, Izzy Orlander 3, Lauren Rutten 14, Camden Anderson 6. Overall: 2-4. Next: at Henning 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

PIERZ

Britney Schommer 3, Ashley Kimman 7, Kara Bakke 2, Kaleah Olesch 3, Lyndsey Strohmeier 8, Lily Riley 17, Alyssa Sadlovsky 18, Mackenzi Mitchell 1, Emma Walcheski 7. FG 24-64 (37%), FT 9-17 (52%). 3-point 9-27 (33%). Overall: 2-0. Next: hosts Albany 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Lake Region splits

BAXTER — Nikole Thorson totaled 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Lake Region Christian Hornets as they dropped the second game of the Paul Bunyan Tournament 45-28 to Woodcrest Friday, Dec. 9.

Lake Region opened the tournament with a 31-27 victory over Prior Lake. Emma Moore’s 12 points led the way.

Woodcrest 26 19 – 45

Lake Region 13 15 – 28

WOODCREST

Julia Ureke 20, Lois Houston 12, Kati Nallty 2, Gabby Ureke 2, Reneta Echenbacha 3, Juliet Thrun 6.

LAKE REGION

Azil Pulak 3, Olivia Adams 6, Tamara DeVries 2, Nikole Thorson 13, Emma Moore 2, Harley Amundson 2. FG 11-51 (21.6%), FT 6-10 (60%). 3-point 0-7 (0%). Conference: 2-2. Overall: 2-2. Next: hosts Chisago 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

Prior Lake 14 13 — 27

Lake Region 18 13 — 31

LAKE REGION

Azil Pulak 5, Annalis Benson 7, Olivia Adams 2, Nikole Thorson 5, Emma Moore 12. FG 12-50 (24%), FT 1-6 (16.7%). 3-point 6-16 (37.5%).

Wadena-Deer Creek 72,

New York Mills 56

NEW YORK MILLS — Montana Carsten scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers in the first half, as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines defeated the New York Mills Eagles 72-56 in a Park Region Conference game Friday, Dec. 6.

Maddie Carsten finished with 19 points for the Wolverines while Payton Gravelle added 12 points.

New York Mills 25 31 – 56

Wadena-Deer Creek 47 25 – 72

NEW YORK MILLS

Rosemary Laudenbach 4, Annika Dunrud 2, Isabella Bauck 5, Kailey Keskitalo 3, Alayna Baune 4, Ayla Olson 13, Kali Olson 23, Grace Brasel 2. FT 11-18 (%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 11, Montana Carsten 22, Kennedy Ness 1, Ally Pavek 4, Madison Carsten 19, Lily Parker 1, Payton Gravelle 12, Jenna Dykhoff 2. FT 23-34 (67.6%). Conference: 2-0. Overall: 4-0. Next: hosts Crosby-Ironton 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Henning 76, Pillager 38

PILLAGER — Jada Loucks tallied 13 points for the Pillager Huskies as they lost 76-38 to the Henning Hornets in a Park Region Conference matchup Friday, Dec. 9.

Juliana Ewald finished with 12 points and Grace Grimsley chipped in 10 for the Huskies.

Henning 44 32 – 76

Pillager 26 12 – 38

HENNING

Faith Fisher 26, Becca Frederick 10, Lilya Fraki 6, Ella Missling 2, Ally Hart 3, Aaliyah Olson 3, Natalie Eckhoff 12, Lyvia Misegades 14. FT 9-12 (75%).

PILLAGER

Alayna Kavanaugh 3, Grace Grimsley 10, Juliana Ewald 12, Jada Loucks 13. FT 10-15 (67%). Conference: 0-1. Overall: 2-2. Next: at Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Nevis 61, Verndale 48

VERNDALE — Verndale’s Avery Amerud and Mallory Uselman each recorded 11 points for the Verndale Pirates who lost a Section 5-1A game to the Nevis Tigers Friday, Dec. 9.

Katie Blaha and Reagen Ludovissie each added seven points for the Pirates.

Nevis 33 28 — 61

Verndale 22 26 — 48

NEVIS

Marley Mitchell 6, Addison Lindow 20, Liddy DeWulf 2, Ava Forbes 2, Allee Forbes 2, Kayli Bessler 14, Mya Stacey 15. FG 25-57 (43.9%), FT 6-8 (75%). 3-point 5-13 (38.4%).

VERNDALE