Area Girls Basketball: Pillager plunders Sebeka
Six area girls' basketball teams were in action Tuesday, Feb. 14.
SEBEKA — Juliana Ewald poured in 31 points as the Pillager Huskies cruised to an 85-51 victory over the Sebeka Trojans in a Park Region Conference game Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Grace Grimsley tallied 28 points for the Huskies while Bailey Schommer added 10 points.
Sebeka 22 29 – 51
Pillager 34 51 – 85
SEBEKA
Maci Lake 25, Emma Ness 2, Samantha Stevens 5, Annika Pulju 19, Mya Weaver 2.
PILLAGER
Grace Grimsley 28, Alivia Brown 8, Gracie Mudgett 2, Juliana Ewald 31, Bailey Schommer 10, Jada Loucks 6. Conference: 4-8. Overall: 9-12. Next: at Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Pine River-Backus 60,
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 58
PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus’ Hannah Barchus tallied 19 points for the Tigers as they bested the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves 60-58 Tuesday, February 14.
Cate Travis added 15 points for the Tigers in the Northland Conference game.
ADVERTISEMENT
WHA 31 27 – 58
PRB 27 33 – 60
WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY
Avery Morrison 9, Aubrey Morrison 26, Daniela Valades , Ava Welk 6, Alexa Johannsen 11, Makenna Oelschlager , Britta Rand 5, Adyson Kurtz 1. FG (%), FT (%). 3-point ( %).
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Cate Travis 15, Brianna Hanneken 4, Ella Dahl 8, Sawyer Tulenchik 2, Hannah Barchus 19, Mimi Bueckers 6, Aaliyah Lewis 6. FT Conference: 5-5. Overall: 10-11. Next: hosts Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
Pequot Lakes 49, St. Cloud Cathedral 48
ST. CLOUD — Pequot Lakes’ Kelsi Martini registered 14 points for the Patriots as they beat the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 49-48 Tuesday, February 14.
Ella Kratochvil added eight points for Pequot Lakes in the non-conference game and Maci Martini tallied seven.
Cathedral 20 28 – 48
Pequot Lakes 24 25 – 49
CATHEDRAL
Keira Alexander 1, Emma Parries 3, McKenna Buckentine 2, Grace Sand 24, Lexi Streit 7, Ella Voit 10, Elizabeth Hughes 2. FT 6-12 (50%).
PEQUOT LAKES
Kaitlyn Geschwill 3, Ella Kratochvil 8, Isabel Larson 4, Kelsi Martini 14, Maci Martini 7, Reese Laposky 4, Alexa Pietig 2. FT 8-12 (67%). Overall: 18-3. Next: hosts Staples-Motley 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Henning 59, Verndale 45
HENNING — Avery Amerud scored 15 points for the Verndale Pirates as they lost 59-45 to Class 1A’s fifth-ranked Henning Hornets in a Park Region Conference game, Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Katie Blaha added 13 points for the Pirates.
Henning 22 37 – 59
Verndale 21 24 – 45
HENNING
Becca Frederick 10, Ally Hart 9, Gretchen Eckhoff 1, Natalie Eckhoff 12, Lyvia Misegades 19, Ava Eckhoff 2, Alivia Gunderson 6. FG 22-57 (38.6%), FT 10-17 (58.8%). 3-point 5-18 (27.8%).
VERNDALE
Avery Amerud 15, Mallory Uselman 3, Taylor Johnson 5, Sarah Elfstrum 2, Katie Blaha 13, Olivia Stanley 2, Reagen Ludovissie 5. FG 12-49 (24.5%), FT 18-25 (72%). 3-point 3-14 (21.4%). Conference: 4-8. Overall: 6-15. Next: at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Menahga 67, Wadena-Deer Creek 61
MENAHGA — Addyson Gravelle recorded 22 points as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines lost 67-61 to the Menahga Braves in a Park Region Conference game Tuesday, Feb. 14.
ADVERTISEMENT
Madison Carsten tallied 18 points for the Wolverines and Ally Pavek added 10.