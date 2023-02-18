Area Girls Basketball: Pioneers collect overtime win over Little Falls

PIERZ — Pierz’s Britney Schommer posted eight points for the Pioneers as they earned a 36-34 overtime win over the Little Falls Flyers Friday, Feb. 17.

Kenna Otte and Lily Riley each added seven for the Pioneers in the Granite Ridge Conference game.

Malin Youngberg led Little Falls with 12 points with Haylee Fredregill adding nine.

Little Falls 18 11 5 – 34

Pierz 10 19 7 – 36

LITTLE FALLS

Haylee Fredregill 9, Claire VanRisseghem 7, Leah LeBlanc 3, Anastahja Steadman 1, Malin Youngberg 12, Riley Becker 2. FG 9-33 (27%), FT 12-15 (80%). 3-point 4-10 (40%). Conference: 3-9. Overall: 7-16. Next: at St. Cloud Cathedral 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

PIERZ

Sophie Leidenfrost 2, Britney Schommer 8, Ashley Kimman 6, Kenna Otte 7, Lyndsey Strohmeier 4, Lily Riley 7, Alyssa Sadlovsky 2. FG 13-33 (39%), FT 9-18 (50%). 3-point 1–14 (7%). Conference: 4-8. Overall: 10-13. Next: hosts Mora 7;15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Pequot Lakes 45, Proctor 30

PROCTOR — Pequot Lakes’ Isabel Larson recorded 12 points for the Patriots as they beat the Proctor Rails 45-30 Friday, Feb. 17, in a Section 7-2A game.

Maci Martini added 11 points for the Patriots and Kelsi Martini 10.

Proctor 7 23 – 30

Pequot Lakes 21 24 – 45

PROCTOR

Chloe Carlson 8, Presley Tapani 3, Hope Carlson 9, Lily Smith 7, Kelsey Tangen 3. FT 7-13 (54%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 3, Isabel Larson 12, Kelsi Martini 10, Maci Martini 11, Reese Laposky 6, June Ruud 3. FT 8-11 (73%). Overall: 20-3. Next: hosts Aitkin 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Sebeka 42

WADENA — Payton Gravelle tallied 13 points as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines defeated the Sebeka Trojans 62-42 in a Park Region Conference game Friday, Feb. 17.

Ally Pavek and Jada Dykhoff each recorded 11 points for the Wolverines.

Sebeka 23 19 – 42

Wadena-Deer Creek 30 32 – 62

SEBEKA

Mandy Quaschnick 5, Maci Lake 12, Samantha Stevens 3, Annika Pulju 20.

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 9, Montana Carsten 7, Jada Dykhoff 11, Ally Pavek 11, Madison Carsten 8, Lily Parker 3, Payton Gravelle 13. Conference: 9-5. Overall: 15-10. Next: at Barnesville 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Park Rapids 61, Pine River-Backus 39

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus’ Cate Travis tallied 12 points for the Tigers as they fell 61-39 to the Park Rapids Panthers Friday, Feb. 17 in a non-conference game.

Park Rapids 33 28 – 61

Pine River-Backus 26 13 – 39

PARK RAPIDS

Mickey Clark 5, Amelia Bagstad 2, Gabi Shepersky 20, Tori Weaver 6, Olivia Davis 7, Anna Yliniemi 4, Vivian Shepersky 3, Halle Eischens 6, Julia Harmon 6, Avery Cederstrom 2. FT 11-19 (58%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 1, Cate Travis 12, Ella Dahl 5, Sawyer Tulenchik 2, Hannah Barchus 9, Mimi Bueckers 8, Leah Eveland 2. FT 3-9 (33%). Overall: 11-12. Next: at Laporte 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Lake Park/Audubon 59, Staples-Motley 44

LAKE PARK — Staples-Motley’s Izzy Orlander tallied 21 points for the Cardinals as they fell 59-44 to Lake Park/Audubon Friday, Feb. 17.

Lake Park/Audubon 36 23 – 59

Staples-Motley 19 25 – 44

LAKE PARK/AUDUBON

Myah Rosing 20, Kendra Nelson 10, Taylor Schauer 2, Thea Mattson 11, Ellen Schauer 4, Keela Johnson 2, Laura Schauer 10. FT 11-18 (61%).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Livi Lorber 4, Ashley Robben 5, Miranda Schotzko 2, Izzy Orlander 21, Lauren Rutten 8, Camden Anderson 4. FT 10-18 (59%). Overall: 5-18. Next: hosts Crosby-Ironton 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

New York Mills 58, Verndale 42

VERNDALE — Verndale’s Katie Blaha posted 14 points for the Pirates as they fell 58-42 to the New York Mills Eagles Friday, Feb. 17.

Reagan Ludovissie added 13 points for the Pirates in the Park Region Conference game.

New York Mills 34 24 – 58

Verndale 15 37 – 42

NEW YORK MILLS

Maya Radniecki 3, Katherin Garcia , Aidyn Baune 10, Isabella Bauck 14, Alayna Baune 1, Ayla Olson 19, Kali Olson 9, Abby Riedel 2. FG 22-55 (40%), FT 9-16 (56%). 3-point 5-13 (38%).

VERNDALE

Avery Amerud 2, Mallory Uselman 2, Taylor Johnson 7, Sarah Elfstrum 4, Katie Blaha 14, Reagen Ludovissie 13. FG 15-46 (33%), FT 9-13 (69%). 3-point 3-13 (23%). Conference: 4-9. Overall: 6-17. Next: at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Menahga 42, Pillager 38

PILLAGER — Grace Grimsley scored 12 points for the Pillager Huskies in their 42-38 Park Region Conference loss to the Menahga Braves Friday, Feb. 17.

Menahga 26 16 — 42

Pillager 13 25 — 38

MENAHGAAnjalie Aho 9, Taija Pinoniemi, Janelle Hendrickson 11, Erica Tormanen 16, Niina Pinoniemi 4, Anna Pietila, Isabelle Aho 2