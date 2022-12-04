Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario

HOPKINS — Tori Oehrlein scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in their 63-35 loss to the Albany Huskies in the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic Saturday, Dec. 3, at Hopkins High School.

Area Girls Basketball: Rangers fall to Albany in Tip-Off Classic Crosby-Ironton vs Albany in the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins Dec. 3

