Area Girls Basketball: Rangers fall to Albany in Tip-Off Classic
Crosby-Ironton vs Albany in the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins Dec. 3
HOPKINS — Tori Oehrlein scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in their 63-35 loss to the Albany Huskies in the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic Saturday, Dec. 3, at Hopkins High School.
Hannah Compton added 10 points for C-I.
Albany 34 29 — 63
Crosby-Ironton 17 18 — 35
CROSBY-IRONTON
Josie Schaefer 4, Hannah Compton 10, Samatha Hachey 2, Tori Oehrlein 19. FG 13-36 (36%), FT 4-7 (57%). 3-point 5-20 (25%). Overall: CI 0-2. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Esko 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.
