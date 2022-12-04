Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Girls Basketball: Rangers fall to Albany in Tip-Off Classic

Crosby-Ironton vs Albany in the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins Dec. 3

Crosby-Ironton Rangers Logo.jpg
December 04, 2022 05:45 PM
HOPKINS — Tori Oehrlein scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in their 63-35 loss to the Albany Huskies in the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic Saturday, Dec. 3, at Hopkins High School.

Hannah Compton added 10 points for C-I.

Albany 34 29 — 63

Crosby-Ironton 17 18 — 35

CROSBY-IRONTON

Josie Schaefer 4, Hannah Compton 10, Samatha Hachey 2, Tori Oehrlein 19. FG 13-36 (36%), FT 4-7 (57%). 3-point 5-20 (25%). Overall: CI 0-2. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Esko 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

