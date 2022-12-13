Area Girls Basketball: Rangers knock off Wolverines behind Oehrlein’s 39
2 area girls basketball teams were in action Monday, Dec. 13
We are part of The Trust Project.
WADENA — Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein scored a game-high 39 points in the Rangers 77-68 win over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines Monday, Dec. 12.
Madison Carsten poured in 33 points for the Wolverines in a losing effort.
Crosby-Ironton 36 41 — 77
Wadena-Deer Creek 25 43 — 68
CROSBY-IRONTON
Josie Schaefer 4, Lucille Lewandowski 8, Hannah Compton 8, Brynn Hollenhorst 4, Margaret Silgen 7, Samatha Hachey 4, Tori Oehrlein 39. FG 31-74 (41%), FT 9-15 (60%). 3-point 6-22 (27%). Overall: 2-2. Next: hosts Pierz 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
WADENA-DEER CREEK
Addyson Gravelle 10, Montana Carsten 6, Jada Dykhoff 6, Ally Pavek 10, Madison Carsten 33, Payton Gravelle 2. Overall: 4-1. Next: hosts Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario