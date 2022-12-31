99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Girls Basketball: Rangers rebound with win over MI-B

Three area girls basketball teams were in action Friday, Dec. 30.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
December 30, 2022 06:55 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

COLLEGEVILLE — Tori Oehrlein recorded 35 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals to lead the Crosby-Ironton Rangers to a 76-69 victory over Class 1A’s second-ranked Mountain Iron-Buhl Friday, Dec. 30, in the Granite City Classic at the College of St. Benedicts.

Margaret Silgen added 11 points and nine boards and Hannah Compton scored nine points for the 4-3 Rangers.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 32 37 -- 69

Crosby-Ironton 34 42 -- 76

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jada Mitchell 8, Josie Schaefer 7,Annalisese Vignieri 2, Hannah Compton 9, Margaret Silgen 11, Samatha Hachey 4, Tori Oehrlein 35. FG 31-63 (49%), FT 8-18 (44%). 3-point 6-15 (40%). Overall: 4-3. Next: at Pillager 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

Pequot Lakes 51, Montevideo 46

COLLEGEVILLE — Kelsi Martini registered 16 points and Isabel Larson scored 10 as the Pequot Lakes Patriots knocked off Class 2A’s sixth-ranked Montevideo Thunder Hawks 51-46 Friday, Dec. 30, in the Granite City Classic.

Maci Martini and Lauren Schultz both added eight points for the 4-1 Patriots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Montevideo 20 26 -- 46

Pequot Lakes 27 24 -- 51

MONTEVIDEO

T. Epema 3, T. Viessman 3, A Koenen 19, K. Foley 7, H Dirksen 12, B. Lindeman 2. FT 10-15 (67%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 4, Ella Kratochvil 3, Isabel Larson 10, Kelsi Martini 16, Maci Martini 8, Lauren Schultz 8, Reese Laposky 2. FT 11-15 (73%). Overall: 4-1. Next: at Pierz 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Pierz 50, CL-B 35

ST. CLOUD — Britney Schommer’s 14 points paved the way for the Pierz Pioneers to collect a 50-35 victory Friday, Dec. 30, over the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers in the Granite City Classic.

Alyssa Sadlovsky scored nine points followed by seven points each from Ashley Kimman, Kenna Otte and Lily Riley.

Cass Lake-Bena 16 19 -- 36

Pierz 28 22 -- 50

PIERZ

Britney Schommer 14, Ashley Kimman 7, Kenna Otte 7, Lyndsey Strohmeier 6, Lily Riley 7, Alyssa Sadlovsky 9. FG 17-53 (32%), FT 9-16 (56%). 3-point 7-20 (35%). Overall: 5-1. Next: hosts Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSGIRLS BASKETBALLC-I RANGERSPEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTSPIERZ PIONEERS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: 2 Cardinals place 4th
Three area wrestling teams hit the mat Friday, Dec. 30.
December 30, 2022 07:32 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Alpine Ski Meet
Prep
Alpine Skiing: Hoelzel, Warrior boys ski to the top of podium
The Brainerd Warriors hosted a Holiday Invite at Mount Ski Gull.
December 30, 2022 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Boys Hockey: WDC tops Little Falls by a goal
3 area boys hockey teams hit the ice.
December 29, 2022 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Gobblers win Quarterbacks Club championship
5 Boys basketball teams were in action Dec. 29
December 29, 2022 09:50 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report