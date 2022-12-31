Area Girls Basketball: Rangers rebound with win over MI-B

COLLEGEVILLE — Tori Oehrlein recorded 35 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals to lead the Crosby-Ironton Rangers to a 76-69 victory over Class 1A’s second-ranked Mountain Iron-Buhl Friday, Dec. 30, in the Granite City Classic at the College of St. Benedicts.

Margaret Silgen added 11 points and nine boards and Hannah Compton scored nine points for the 4-3 Rangers.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 32 37 -- 69

Crosby-Ironton 34 42 -- 76

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jada Mitchell 8, Josie Schaefer 7,Annalisese Vignieri 2, Hannah Compton 9, Margaret Silgen 11, Samatha Hachey 4, Tori Oehrlein 35. FG 31-63 (49%), FT 8-18 (44%). 3-point 6-15 (40%). Overall: 4-3. Next: at Pillager 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

Pequot Lakes 51, Montevideo 46

COLLEGEVILLE — Kelsi Martini registered 16 points and Isabel Larson scored 10 as the Pequot Lakes Patriots knocked off Class 2A’s sixth-ranked Montevideo Thunder Hawks 51-46 Friday, Dec. 30, in the Granite City Classic.

Maci Martini and Lauren Schultz both added eight points for the 4-1 Patriots.

Montevideo 20 26 -- 46

Pequot Lakes 27 24 -- 51

MONTEVIDEO

T. Epema 3, T. Viessman 3, A Koenen 19, K. Foley 7, H Dirksen 12, B. Lindeman 2. FT 10-15 (67%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 4, Ella Kratochvil 3, Isabel Larson 10, Kelsi Martini 16, Maci Martini 8, Lauren Schultz 8, Reese Laposky 2. FT 11-15 (73%). Overall: 4-1. Next: at Pierz 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Pierz 50, CL-B 35

ST. CLOUD — Britney Schommer’s 14 points paved the way for the Pierz Pioneers to collect a 50-35 victory Friday, Dec. 30, over the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers in the Granite City Classic.

Alyssa Sadlovsky scored nine points followed by seven points each from Ashley Kimman, Kenna Otte and Lily Riley.

Cass Lake-Bena 16 19 -- 36

Pierz 28 22 -- 50

PIERZ