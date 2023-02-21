Area Girls Basketball: Staples-Motley squeaks past Parkers Prairie

STAPLES — Lauren Rutten put in 16 points for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in their 43-41 win against the Parkers Prairie Panthers Monday, Feb. 20.

Camden Anderosn added eight points for Cardinals while Miranda Schotzko and Livi Lorber each scored six.

Parkers Prairie 18 23 — 41

Staples-Motley 27 16 — 43

PARKERS PRAIRIE

Cora Johnson 10, Ellie Koep 10, Johahna McKeown 5, Alyssa Revering 8, Avery Benzinger 3, Abbigail Ruckheim 5.

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Livi Lorber 6, Ashley Robben 2, Miranda Schotzko 6, Izzy Orlander 5, Lauren Rutten 16, Camden Anderson 8. Overall: 6-18. Next: hosts Crosby-Ironton 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 21.

Staples-Motley Cardinal Izzy Olander passes the ball while being guarded by a Parkers Prairie Panther Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Staples-Motley High School. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Little Falls 56, Swanville 35

LITTLE FALLS — Claire VanRisseghem and Malin Youngberg each scored 14 points for the Little Falls Flyers in their 56-35 win against Swanville Monday, Feb. 20.

Janea Saldana added eight for the Flyers who got their eighth win of the season.

Swanville 16 19 — 35

Little Falls 27 29 — 56

SWANVILLELauren Miller 7, Lily Peterson 2, Amelia Hudalla 14, Kennedee Chuba 2, Samantha Sobiech 5, Reese Jackson 5. FG 13-39 (33%), FT 6-14 (42%). 3-point 3-14 (21%).

LITTLE FALLS

Haylee Fredregill 3, Janea Saldana 8, Claire VanRisseghem 14, Leah LeBlanc 6, Anastahja Steadman 4, Maria Smude 3, Malin Youngberg 14, Madisyn Whitford 4. FG 20-51 (39%), FT 14-17 (82%). 3-point 2-9 (22%). Overall: 8-16. Next: at St. Cloud Cathedral 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Pillager 72, MLWR 45

MOOSE LAKE — Juliana Ewald led the way for the Pillager Huskies with 27 points in their 72-45 Section 7-2A win over the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels Monday, Feb. 20.

Grace Grimsley added 16 points and Bailey Schommer 15 for the Huskies who won their 11th game.

MLWR 13 32 — 45

Pillager 47 25 — 72

MOOSE LAKE-WILLOW RIVER

Shannon Granquist 5, Ellie Nielson 2, Hannah Roach 4, Madison Wasche 6, Lexi Klininski 4, Izzy Witz 7, Alexys Anderson 7, Madeline Volk 2, Adelyn Szczybak 4, Jenna Beck 4.

PILLAGER

Alayna Kavanaugh 4, Emma Reeder 3, Grace Grimsley 16, Gracie Mudgett 2, Juliana Ewald 27, Bailey Schommer 15, Jada Loucks 5. Overall: 11-13. Next: at Swanville 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 73, Pine River-Backus 35

BELGRADE — Cate Travis scored 12 points in the Pine River-Backus Tigers’ 73-35 Section 5-1A loss to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Monday, Feb. 20.

BBE 40 33 — 73

PRB 20 15 — 35

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA

Anna Jaeger 7, Bree Thieschafer 5, Brooklyn Fischer 19, Tiyana Schwinghammer 11, Madison Hoffman 2, Adley Hagen 6, Abby Berge 21, Harley Roering 2.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 2, Cate Travis 12, Brianna Hanneken 4, Ella Dahl 3, Caylei Johnson 1, Sawyer Tulenchik 2, Hannah Barchus 4, Mimi Bueckers 9. Overall: 11-13. Next: at Laporte 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Sebeka 50, Verndale 43

SEBEKA — Reagan Ludovissie tallied 17 points for the Verndale Pirates in their 50-43 Park Region Conference loss to the Sebeka Trojans Monday, Feb. 20.

Katie Blaha added 15 for the Pirates in the loss.

Sebeka 27 23 — 50

Verndale 16 27 — 43

SEBEKA

Mandy Quaschnick 8, Maci Lake 9, Samantha Stevens 14, Annika Pulju 16, Kyla Watson 3. FG 18-57 (31.5%), FT 5-13 (38.4%). 3-point 9-27 (33%).

VERNDALE