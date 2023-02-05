Area Girls Basketball: Tigers round up road win

UPSALA — Hannah Barchus tallied 16 points and Sawyer Tulenchik scored 13 for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 56-43 non-conference victory over the Upsala Cardinals Saturday, Feb. 4.

Cate Travis added eight points followed by Brianna Hanneken’s seven points for the Tigers.

Upsala 19 24 -- 43

Pine River-Backus 31 25 -- 56

UPSALA

McKenna Graves 5, Isabelle Leners 4, Dakota Soltis 5, Madalin Koetter 7, Hannah Luedtke 2, Molly Leners 2, Isabel Ripplinger 8, Brenna Graves 10.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 2, Cate Travis 8, Brianna Hanneken 7, Sawyer Tulenchik 13, Hannah Barchus 16, Mimi Bueckers 7, Aaliyah Lewis 3. Overall: 10-8. Next: at Kelliher/Northome 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7

Holy Family Catholic 66,

Crosby-Ironton 53

VICTORIA — Tori Oehrlein recorded 36 points and 11 rebounds for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in their 66-53 loss to Holy Family Catholic Saturday, Feb. 4.

Hannah Compton added 11 points for the Rangers.

Holy Family 34 32 — 66

Crosby-Ironton 21 32 — 53

CROSBY-IRONTON

Josie Schaefer 2, Hannah Compton 11, Margaret Silgen 2, Anna Vignieri 2, Tori Oehrlein 36. FG 22-64 (34%), FT 4-5 (80%). 3-point 5-25 (20%). Overall: 11-7. Next: at Aitkin 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Duluth Marshall 64, Pillager 58

PILLAGER — Grace Grimsley led the way with 21 points for the Pillager Huskies in their 64-58 Section 7-2A loss to the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers Saturday, Feb. 4.

Juliana Ewald added 16 points and Jada Loucks 14 for the Huskies.

Duluth Marshall 34 30 — 64

Pillager 21 38 — 58

PILLAGER