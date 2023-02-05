Area Girls Basketball: Tigers round up road win
Three area girls basketball teams were in action Saturday, Feb. 4.
UPSALA — Hannah Barchus tallied 16 points and Sawyer Tulenchik scored 13 for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 56-43 non-conference victory over the Upsala Cardinals Saturday, Feb. 4.
Cate Travis added eight points followed by Brianna Hanneken’s seven points for the Tigers.
Upsala 19 24 -- 43
Pine River-Backus 31 25 -- 56
UPSALA
McKenna Graves 5, Isabelle Leners 4, Dakota Soltis 5, Madalin Koetter 7, Hannah Luedtke 2, Molly Leners 2, Isabel Ripplinger 8, Brenna Graves 10.
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Alaura Dahl 2, Cate Travis 8, Brianna Hanneken 7, Sawyer Tulenchik 13, Hannah Barchus 16, Mimi Bueckers 7, Aaliyah Lewis 3. Overall: 10-8. Next: at Kelliher/Northome 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7
Holy Family Catholic 66,
Crosby-Ironton 53
VICTORIA — Tori Oehrlein recorded 36 points and 11 rebounds for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in their 66-53 loss to Holy Family Catholic Saturday, Feb. 4.
Hannah Compton added 11 points for the Rangers.
Holy Family 34 32 — 66
Crosby-Ironton 21 32 — 53
CROSBY-IRONTON
Josie Schaefer 2, Hannah Compton 11, Margaret Silgen 2, Anna Vignieri 2, Tori Oehrlein 36. FG 22-64 (34%), FT 4-5 (80%). 3-point 5-25 (20%). Overall: 11-7. Next: at Aitkin 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Duluth Marshall 64, Pillager 58
PILLAGER — Grace Grimsley led the way with 21 points for the Pillager Huskies in their 64-58 Section 7-2A loss to the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers Saturday, Feb. 4.
Juliana Ewald added 16 points and Jada Loucks 14 for the Huskies.
Duluth Marshall 34 30 — 64
Pillager 21 38 — 58
PILLAGER
Alayna Kavanaugh 2, Grace Grimsley 21, Alivia Brown 2, Juliana Ewald 16, Bailey Schommer 3, Jada Loucks 14. Overall: 7-10. Next: at Staples-Motley 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.
