Area Girls Basketball: Verndale victorious over Bears

VERNDALE — Katie Blaha led the Verndale Pirates with 19 points as they defeated the Bertha-Hewitt Bears 68-45 in a Park Region Conference game Thursday, Feb. 9.

Verndale’s Taylor Johnson recorded 15 points followed by Avery Amerud’s 11 points and Reagan Ludovissie’s 10.

Bertha-Hewitt 19 26 – 45

Verndale 43 25 – 68

BERTHA-HEWITT

Jorja Weishalla 7, Ashley Warren 2, Natalie Cline 4, Michaela Barthel 8, Taylor Lloyd 4, Taylor Mitchell 6, Rochelle Dean 4, Ava Bauch 4, Piper Dean 2, Carissa Winscher 4. FG 19-49 (38.8%), FT 2-3 (66.7%). 3-point 5-20 (25%).

VERNDALE

Avery Amerud 11, Mallory Uselman 2, Taylor Johnson 15, Sarah Elfstrum 7, Katie Blaha 19, Olivia Stanley 4, Reagen Ludovissie 10. FG 25-57 (43.9%), FT 13-21 (61.9%). 3-point 5-11 (45.5%). Conference: 4-7. Overall: 6-13. Next: hosts Upsala 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Pequot Lakes 64, Esko 57

ESKO — Maci Martini posted 17 points as the Pequot Lakes Patriots beat the Esko Eskomos 64-57 in a Section 7-2A matchup Thursday, Feb. 9.

Kesli Martini finished with 16 points. Isabel Larson tallied 13 points and Ella Kratchovil scored 10 for the Patriots.

Esko 30 27 – 57

Pequot Lakes 32 32 – 64

ESKO

Jordyn Randa 3, Hannah Swanson 9, Jordan Stodola 2, Kaitlyn McConnell 2, Kallie Sinnott 4, Kyra Johnson 18, Avery Kuklinski 2, Cadence Berger 2, Cairn Berger 15. FT 3-6 (50%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 2, Ella Kratochvil 10, Isabel Larson 13, Kelsi Martini 16, Maci Martini 17, Reese Laposky 6. FT 13-16 (81.3%). Overall: 17-2. Next: at Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Wadena-Deer Creek 62,

Parkers Prairie 53

WADENA — Madison Carsten poured in 29 points as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat the Parkers Prairie Panthers 62-53 in a Park Region Conference game Thursday, Feb. 9.

Montana Carsten added 11 points for the Wolverines in the win.

Parkers Prairie 29 24 – 53

Wadena-Deer Creek 21 41 – 62

PARKERS PRAIRIE

Cora Johnson 14, Ellie Koep 15, Evalynn Grinager 3, Johahna McKeown 4, Alyssa Revering 2, Avery Benzinger 3, Abbigail Ruckheim 12.

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 7, Montana Carsten 11, Jada Dykhoff 7, Ally Pavek 2, Madison Carsten 29, Payton Gravelle 6. Overall: 13-9. Next: hosts Pillager 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Cass Lake-Bena 68,

Pine River-Backus 61

PINE RIVER — Cate Travis tallied 24 points as the Pine River-Backus Tigers lost to the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers 68-61 in a Northland Conference game Thursday, Feb. 9.

Hannah Barchus added 12 points for the Tigers.

Cass Lake-Bena 31 37 – 68

Pine River-Backus 31 30 – 61

CASS LAKE-BENA

Adriena Gifen 2, Tylicia Graves-Desjarlait 4, Alexiah LaRose 15, Alyssa Wright 12, Gabrielle Fineday 25, Anika Wind 8, Shaylei FallsDown 2.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Cate Travis 24, Brianna Hanneken 5, Ramsey Tulenchik 2, Ella Dahl 7, Sawyer Tulenchik 5, Hannah Barchus 12, Mimi Bueckers 6. Conference: 5-5. Overall: 10-10. Next: hosts Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

Fergus Falls 58, Little Falls 34

FERGUS FALLS — Claire VanRissegham scored 11 points as the Little Falls Flyers lost 58-34 to the Fergus Falls Otters Thursday, Feb. 9.

Fergus Falls 31 27 – 58

Little Falls 9 25 – 34

LITTLE FALLS