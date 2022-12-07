Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Girls Basketball: W-DC outscores Verndale

Seven area teams hit the hardcourt Tuesday night.

0308basketball.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
December 06, 2022 09:36 PM


WADENA — Madison Carsten tallied 19 points and Addyson Gravelle scored 17 as the Wadena-Deer Creek defeated the Verndale Pirates in the Park Region Conference opener for both teams.

Payton Gravelle added 10 points for the 3-0 Wolverines.

Verndale was led by Katie Blaha’s 18 points and Reagan Ludovissie added nine.

Wadena-Deer Creek 34 26 -- 60

Verndale 28 15 -- 43

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 17, Montana Carsten 9, Kennedy Ness 2, Madison Carsten 19, Payton Gravelle 10, Jenna Dykhoff 3. Conference: 1-0. Overall: 3-0. Next: at New York Mills 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.

VERNDALE

Mallory Uselman 2, Katie Blaha 18, Olivia Stanley 6, Kaija Madsen 8, Reagen Ludovissie 9. Conference: 0-1. Overall: 0-3. Next: hosts Nevis 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

Aitkin 45, MLWR 36

MOOSE LAKE — Teagan Piecek finished with 15 points to power the Aitkin Gobblers to a 45-36 Section 7-2A victory over the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Brita Westman added nine points and Ella Janzen scored eight for the Gobblers.

MLWR 13 23 -- 36

Aitkin 21 24 -- 45

MOOSE LAKE-WILLOW RIVER

Granquist 3, Roach 8, Wasche 14, Kliniski 4, Anderson 4, Beck 3.

AITKIN

Emma Jacobson 3, Teagan Piecek 15, Brita Westman 9, Emma Skaj 7, Ella Janzen 8, Camille Parenteau 3. Overall: 2-1. Next: at Mora 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

Lake Region 30, Rosemount 23

BAXTER — Aziil Pulak and Olivia Adams each scored seven points as the Lake Region Christian Hornets picked up their first win of the season by defeating Rosemount 30-23 in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools matchup Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Pulak added six steals and five rebounds while Adams corralled eight rebounds for the Hornets.

Rosemount 5 18 – 23

Lake Region 10 20 – 30

LAKE REGION

Azil Pulak 7, Annalis Benson 5, Olivia Adams 7, Nikole Thorson 6, Emma Moore 5. FG 13-58 (22.4%), FT 0-9 (0%). 3-point 4-11 (36.4%). Conference: 1-1. Overall: 1-1. Next: hosts Prior Lake in first round of Paul Bunyan Tournament 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

Pine River-Backus 73, Browerville 62

PINE RIVER — Ramsey Tulenchik’s 23 points led the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 73-62 victory over Browerville/Eagle Valley in a Section 5-1A matchup Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Hannah Barchus added 17 points followed by Cate Travis’ 16 for the Tigers.

Browerville/Eagle Valley 37 25 -- 62

Pine River-Backus 40 33 -- 73

BROWERVILLE

Ava Lorentz 6, Lauren Schnettler 19, Anna Myers 19, Abby Marxer 3, Madison Wendel 10, Ella Cuchna 5.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 9, Cate Travis 16, Ramsey Tulenchik 23, Sawyer Tulenchik 8, Hannah Barchus 17. Overall: 1-1. Next: at Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

Staples-Motley 66, LPGE 33

LONG PRAIRIE — Izzy Olander led the Staples-Motley Cardinals with 15 points as four Cardinals finished in double-figures in a 66-33 non-conference victory over the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Livi Lorber recorded 14 points and Lauren Rutten tallied 13 for the Cardinals while Ashley Robben chipped in 11 points.

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 17 16 – 33

Staples-Motley 30 36 – 66

LONG PRAIRIE-GREY EAGLE

Caroline Kuehne 2, Alexis Woeste 9, Amanda Berscheit 3, Megan Weber 8, Isabelle Otremba 6, Madelyn Wehrspann 5. FT 5-19 (26.3%).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Audrey Brownell 3, Livi Lorber 14, Ashley Robben 11, Miranda Schotzko 2, Izzy Olander 15, Lauren Rutten 13, Camden Anderson 8. FT 18-27 (66.7%). Overall: 2-2. Next: hosts Little Falls 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

Albany 57, Pequot Lakes 34

PEQUOT LAKES — Kelsi Martini scored nine points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they lost 57-34 to the Albany Huskies in a non-conference game Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Albany 27 30 – 57

Pequot Lakes 14 20 – 34

ALBANY

Alyssa Sand 12, Savanna Pelzer 6, Callie Holthaus 2, Samantha Van Heel 6, Tatum Findley 11, Carmen Eiynck 3, Kylan Gerads 13, Natalie Blonigen 4. FT 6-12 (50%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 2, Isabel Larson 3, Kelsi Martini 9, Maci Martini 7, Lauren Schultz 4, Reese Laposky 6, June Ruud 3. FT 7-12 (58.3%). Overall: 1-1. Next: at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

