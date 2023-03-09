99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area Girls Basketball: W-DC takes down No. 2 seeded Prowlers

Wadena-Deer Creek faced Thief River Falls in the Section 8-2A Semifinals.

A basketball coach draws up a play during a timeout
Wadena-Deer Creek head girls basketball coach Jordan Cresap draws up a play during a timeout between the Wolverines and Thief River Falls Prowlers Wednesday, March 8, 2023, during the Section 8-2A Semifinals at Detroit Lakes High School.
Grace Gallant / Timeless Takes By Grace
By Dispatch staff report
March 09, 2023 02:10 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Madison Carsten’s 14 points powered the No. 11 seeded Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines to their third-straight Section 8-2A upset victory Wednesday, March 8.

This time, WDC knocked off No. 2 seeded Thief River Falls 51-44 in the section semifinals to advance to the finals where it will face top-seeded Perham 7 p.m. Friday, March 10 in Detroit Lakes.

A girls basketball team celebrates an upset victory
The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines celebrate their upset victory over the Thief River Falls Prowlers Wednesday, March 8, 2023, during the Section 8-2A Semifinals at Detroit Lakes High School.
Grace Gallant / Timeless Takes By Grace

“What a game tonight,” WDC head coach Jordan Cresap said. “Another battle that featured some adversity, especially in the second half being down 7. Like we’ve done all year though, this group didn’t stop believing and kept finding ways to get back into the game.

“Montana Carsten hit some huge 3s down the stretch and Payton Gravelle had a big-time offensive rebound, put back and free throw to go up 4. Then some high-pressure free throws from various players sealed the deal. Loved our effort defensively.”

Payton Gravelle scored 13 points followed by Montana Carsten’s 12 and Addyson Gravelle’s nine.

The Wolverines opened the section playoffs with a 57-43 victory over No. 6 Hawley. Then it was No. 3 seeded Pelican Rapid’s turn to fall 48-47 before the No. 2 seeded Prowlers.

A basketball player goes up for a shot
Wadena-Deer Creek's Madison Carsten goes up for a basket against the Thief River Falls Prowlers Wednesday, March 8, 2023, during the Section 8-2A Semifinals at Detroit Lakes High School.
Grace Gallant / Timeless Takes By Grace

Thief River Falls 13 31 -- 44

Wadena-Deer Creek 16 35 -- 51

THIEF RIVER FALLS

Ali Yuska 2, Kendra Mehrkens 1, Maren Espe 9, Kendal Rantarien 11, Avah Waldah 12, Breanne Myers 9.

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 9, Montana Carsten 12, Ally Pavek 3, Madison Carsten 14, Payton Gravelle 13. Overall: 18-11. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek vs Perham in Section 8-2A Championship at Detroit Lakes 7 p.m. Friday, March 10.

By Dispatch staff report
