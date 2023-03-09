Area Girls Basketball: W-DC takes down No. 2 seeded Prowlers

DETROIT LAKES — Madison Carsten’s 14 points powered the No. 11 seeded Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines to their third-straight Section 8-2A upset victory Wednesday, March 8.

This time, WDC knocked off No. 2 seeded Thief River Falls 51-44 in the section semifinals to advance to the finals where it will face top-seeded Perham 7 p.m. Friday, March 10 in Detroit Lakes.

The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines celebrate their upset victory over the Thief River Falls Prowlers Wednesday, March 8, 2023, during the Section 8-2A Semifinals at Detroit Lakes High School. Grace Gallant / Timeless Takes By Grace

“What a game tonight,” WDC head coach Jordan Cresap said. “Another battle that featured some adversity, especially in the second half being down 7. Like we’ve done all year though, this group didn’t stop believing and kept finding ways to get back into the game.

“Montana Carsten hit some huge 3s down the stretch and Payton Gravelle had a big-time offensive rebound, put back and free throw to go up 4. Then some high-pressure free throws from various players sealed the deal. Loved our effort defensively.”

Payton Gravelle scored 13 points followed by Montana Carsten’s 12 and Addyson Gravelle’s nine.

The Wolverines opened the section playoffs with a 57-43 victory over No. 6 Hawley. Then it was No. 3 seeded Pelican Rapid’s turn to fall 48-47 before the No. 2 seeded Prowlers.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Madison Carsten goes up for a basket against the Thief River Falls Prowlers Wednesday, March 8, 2023, during the Section 8-2A Semifinals at Detroit Lakes High School. Grace Gallant / Timeless Takes By Grace

Thief River Falls 13 31 -- 44

Wadena-Deer Creek 16 35 -- 51

THIEF RIVER FALLS

Ali Yuska 2, Kendra Mehrkens 1, Maren Espe 9, Kendal Rantarien 11, Avah Waldah 12, Breanne Myers 9.

WADENA-DEER CREEK