Area Girls Basketball: WDC falls to Sauk Centre

WDC at Sauk Centre Saturday, Feb. 25

Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 26, 2023 05:39 PM

SAUK CENTRE — Addyson Gravelle scored 19 points for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 64-46 loss to Sauk Centre Saturday, Feb. 25.

Madison Carsten added 11 points in the loss. WDC finished the regular season 15-11.

Sauk Centre 31 33 — 64

Wadena-Deer Creek 31 15 — 46

SAUK CENTRE

ADVERTISEMENT

Emily Peters 2, Torry Keufeld 18, Avery Rieland 2, Cierra Kortan 22, Maddy Schurter 9, Heidi Hierer 5.

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 19, Montana Carsten 2, Jada Dykhoff 5, Madison Carsten 11, Ashley Pavek 2, Payton Gravelle 7. Overall: 15-11. Next: at Hawley 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

