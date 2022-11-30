Area Girls Basketball: Wolverines leave PRB with close win

Wadena-Deer Creek 54, Pine River-Backus 53

PINE RIVER — Madison Carsten scored 17 points to lead the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines over the Pine River-Backus Tigers 54-53 in a non-conference game Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Ramsey Tulenchik led PRB with 16 points.

Addyson Gravelle scored 12 points for WDC while Payton Gravelle recorded 11.

PRB’s Cate Travis tallied 14 points. Hannah Barchus added 12.

Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverine Ally Pavek shoots the ball while Pine River-Backus Tiger Ramsey Tulenchik guards the basket Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Pine River-Backus High School. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Wadena-Deer Creek 27 27 — 54

Pine River-Backus 24 29 — 53

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 12, Montana Carsten 4, Kennedy Ness 2, Ally Pavek 8, Madison Carsten 17, Payton Gravelle 11. Overall: 1-0. Next: hosts Staples-Motley 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 2, Cate Travis 14, Ramsey Tulenchik 16, Sawyer Tulenchik 7, Hannah Barchus 12, Mimi Bueckers 2. Overall: 0-1. Next: hosts Browerville-Eagle Valley 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverine Addyson Gravelle shoots the ball while Pine River-Backus Tiger Ramsey Tulenchik defends the basket Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Pine River-Backus High School. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Pillager 58, Aitkin 45

PILLAGER — Juliana Ewald tallied 33 points to lead the Pillager Huskies to a 58-45 victory over the Aitkin Gobblers Tuesday, Nov. 29, and surpass 1,000 career points.

Grace Grimsley and Jada Loucks each added 10 points for the Huskies.

Teagan Piecek led the Gobblers with 16 points. Emma Skaj added nine.

Juliana Ewald

Aitkin 18 27 — 45

Pillager 29 29 — 58

AITKIN

Emma Jacobson 1, Teagan Piecek 16, Ailie Kullhem 2, Emma Skaj 9, Ella Janzen 8, Brita Westman 4, Camille Parenteau 5. Overall: 0-1. Next: at Northland 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

PILLAGER

Alayna Kavanaugh 2, Grace Grimsley 10, Juliana Ewald 33, Bailey Schommer 3, Jada Loucks 10. Overall: 1-0. Next: at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

Proctor 61, Crosby-Ironton 40

PROCTOR — Tori Oehrlein scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in their 61-40 Section 7-2A loss to the Proctor Rails Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The Rails outscored the Rangers 42-15 in the second half after C-I held a 25-19 halftime advantage.

Proctor 19 42 — 61

Crosby-Ironton 25 15 — 40

PROCTOR

FG 29-46 (63%). FT 9-14 (64.3%). 3-point 6-16 (37.5%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jada Mitchell 2, Hannah Compton 2, Brynn Hollenhorst 4, Margaret Silgen 6, Samatha Hachey 6, Tori Oehrlein 18. FG 18-47 (38.3%), FT 1-3 (33.3%). 3-point 3-16 (18.6%). Overall: 0-1. Next: vs. Albany at Hopkins 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Rocori 53, Little Falls 36

COLD SPRING — Sophia Sinclair recorded 10 points and six rebounds for the Little Falls Flyers in their 53-36 Section 8-3A loss to the Rocori Spartans Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Claire VanRisseghem scored eight points for Flyers in the loss.

Rocori 24 29 — 53

Little Falls 17 19 — 36

LITTLE FALLS

Kendal Swantek 6, Haylee Fredregill 3, Sophia Sinclair 10, Claire VanRisseghem 8, Anastahja Steadman 3, Maria Smude 3, Riley Becker 3. FG 11-24 (45%), FT 11-16 (68%). 3-point 3-8 (37%). Overall: 0-1. Next: hosts Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

Swanville 44, Verndale 41

VERNDALE — Reagan Ludovissie scored 16 points to lead the Verndale Pirates in their 44-41 loss to Swanville Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Katie Blaha scored 10 in the loss for the Pirates.

Swanville 17 27 — 44

Verndale 25 16 — 41

SWANVILLE

Avery Douglas 10, Lauren Miller 11, Lily Peterson 8, Amelia Hudalla 10, Kennedee Reese Jackson 5. FG 18-46 (39.1%), FT 6-14 (42.9%). 3-point 2-9 (22.2%).

VERNDALE

Avery Amerud 7, Mallory Uselman 6, Sarah Elfstrum 1, Katie Blaha 10, Kaija Madsen 1, Reagan Ludovissie 16. FG 18-47 (%), FT 5-17 (%). 3-point 0-14 (0%). Overall: 0-1. Next: at Parkers Prairie 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

Browerville 53, Staples-Motley 43

STAPLES — Lauren Rutten scored 16 points to lead the Staples-Motley Cardinals in their 53-43 loss to Browerville Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Camden Anderson added eight points for the Cardinals in the loss.

Browerville 27 26 — 53

Staples-Motley 16 27 — 43

BROWERVILLE

Ava Lorentz 3, Lauren Schnettler 12, Anna Myers 19, Abby Marxer 11, Madison Wendel 4, Ella Cuchna 4.

STAPLES-MOTLEY