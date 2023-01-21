STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Wolverines outscore Verndale

Five area girls basketball teams were in action Friday, Jan. 20.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 20, 2023 09:49 PM
VERNDALE — Addy Gravelle tallied 17 points for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they defeated the Verndale Pirates 57-42 in a Park Region Conference game Friday, Jan. 20.

Maddie Carsten recorded 14 points for the Wolverines and Jada Dykhoff and Payton Gravelle each added nine.

Avery Amerud led the Pirates with 13 points and Katie Blaha scored 11 points.

Wadena-Deer Creek 28 29 – 57

Verndale 22 20 – 42

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 17, Montana Carsten 6, Jada Dykhoff 9, Madison Carsten 14, Payton Gravelle 9, Jenna Dykhoff 2. FG 19-58 (32.8%), FT 12-17 (70.6%). 3-point 7-23 (30.4%). Conference: 5-2. Overall: 9-4. Next: at Pelican Rapids 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

VERNDALE

Avery Amerud 13, Mallory Uselman 6, Taylor Johnson 6, Katie Blaha 11, Olivia Stanley 6. FG 18-49 (36.7%), FT 3-11 (27.2%). 3-point 3-16 (18.8%). Conference: 1-6. Overall: 2-11. Next: at Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

Pine River-Backus 63, Blackduck 28

BLACKDUCK — Hannah Barchus scored 17 points in a 63-28 Northwoods Conference win for the Pine River-Backus Tigers over Blackduck Friday, Jan. 20.

Brianna Hanneken finished with 11 points and Alaura Dahl and Cate Travis each had 10 points as the Tigers improved to 4-1 in conference play.

Blackduck 13 15 -- 28

Pine River-Backus 26 37 -- 63

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 10, Cate Travis 10, Brianna Hanneken 11, Caylei Johnson 1, Sawyer Tulenchik 11, Hannah Barchus 17, Aaliyah Lewis 3. FT 6-13 (46%). Conference: 4-1. Overall: 8-5. Next: at Nevis 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Pequot Lakes 55, Rock Ride 48

PEQUOT LAKES — Isabel Larson hit for 16 points and Kelsi Martini added 13 for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in a 55-48 win over Rock Ridge Friday, Jan. 20.

The Patriots improved to 10-1 overall and have won nine straight. Pequot also improves to 6-0 against Section 7-2A opponents.

Rock Ridge 22 26 -- 48

Pequot Lakes 29 26 -- 55

ROCK RIDGE

Anna Westby 10, Maija Lamppa 6, Emma Lamppa 10, Alexandra Flannigan 2, Aleksia Tollefson 1, Morgan Marks 19. FT 10-14 (71%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 5, Ella Kratochvil 7, Isabel Larson 16, Kelsi Martini 13, Maci Martini 4, Lauren Schultz 6, Reese Laposky 4. FT 11-22 (50%). Overall: 10-1. Next: at Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Pillager 66, Bertha-Hewitt 31

PILLAGER — Grace Grimsley’s 22 points paced the Pillager Huskies to a 66-31 Park Region Conference win over the Bertha-Hewitt Bears Friday, Jan. 20.

Jada Loucks totaled 17 points as the Huskies evened their overall record at 6-6.

Bertha-Hewitt 17 14 -- 31

Pillager 31 35 -- 66

BERTHA-HEWITT

Michaela Barthel 2, Keira Bertram 5, Ava Bauch 2, Carissa Winscher 22.

PILLAGER

Emma Reeder 5, Grace Grimsley 22, Alivia Brown 5, Gracie Mudgett 2, Juliana Ewald 6, Bailey Schommer 9, Jada Loucks 17. Conference: 3-4. Overall: 6-6. Next: hosts Browerville-Eagle Valley 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

