Area Girls Basketball: Wolverines upend Pillager by 21

area girls basketball teams were in action

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 06, 2023 10:38 PM
PILLAGER — Madison Carsten recorded 16 points for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they defeated the Pillager Huskies 58-37 in a Park Region Conference game Friday, Jan. 6.

Montana Carsten finished with 12 points for the Wolverines while Addy Gravelle and Payton Gravelle each chipped in 10.

Grace Grimsley led the Pillager Huskies in scoring with 14 points while Bailey Schommer finished with 12.

Pillager 17 14 — 31

Wadena-Deer Creek 37 21 — 58

PILLAGER

Kaylee Mudgett 2, Grace Grimsley 14, Bailey Schommer 12, Jada Loucks 3. Conference: 1-2. Overall: 3-4. Next: at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 10, Montana Carsten 12, Jada Dykhoff 2, Ally Pavek 4, Madison Carsten 16, Payton Gravelle 10, Jenna Dykhoff 4. Conference: 3-1. Overall: 6-3. Next: hosts Menahga 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Pequot Lakes 56, Mesabi East 25

AURORA — Isabel Larson’s 16 points lifted Pequot Lakes to a 56-25 win over Mesabi East in a Section 7-2A matchup Friday, Jan. 6.

Kelsi Martini and Lauren Schultz each added eight points and the Patriots improved to 5-1 overall.

Mesabi East 11 14 — 25

Pequot Lakes 30 26 — 56

MESABI EAST

Maija Hill 2, Gianna Lay 1, Alyssa Prophet 7, Olivia Forsline 3, Merta Forsline 10, Katherine Larson 2. FT 5-9 (56%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 3, Ella Kratochvil 4, Isabel Larson 16, Kelsi Martini 8, Maci Martini 7, Lauren Schultz 8, Reese Laposky 5, Morgan Dotty 2, June Ruud 3. FT 5-13 (38%). Overall: 5-1. Next: vs. Duluth Marshall at Duluth East 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

Pierz 64, Melrose 56

MELROSE — Alyssa Sadlovsky finished with 26 points as the Pierz Pioneers defeated the Melrose Dutchmen 64-56 in a non-conference game Friday, Jan. 6.

Britney Schommer scored 20 points for Pierz while Lily Riley added 11.

Melrose 27 29 — 56

Pierz 31 33 — 64

PIERZ

Britney Schommer 20, Ashley Kimman 2, Lyndsey Strohmeier 2, Lily Riley 11, Alyssa Sadlovsky 26, Emma Walcheski 2, Alexys Hanneken 1. FG 19-53 (35%), FT 16-27 (59%). 3-point 10-29 (34%). Overall: 6-2. Next: at St. Cloud Cathedral 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Verndale 50, Bertha-Hewitt 35

BERTHA — Reagen Ludovissie tallied 16 points as the Verndale Pirates beat the Bertha-Hewiit Bears 50-35 in a Park Region Conference game Friday, Jan. 6.

Taylor Johnson posted 12 points for the Pirates and Olivia Stanley added nine.

Bertha-Hewitt 14 21 — 35

Verndale 28 22 — 50

BERTHA-HEWITT

Jorja Weishalla 4, Ashley Warren 5, Taylor Lloyd 8, Taylor Mitchell 2, Ava Bauch 9, Carissa Winscher 7. FG 15-57 (26%), FT 4-7 (57%). 3-point 1-20 (5%).

VERNDALE

Avery Amerud 4, Taylor Johnson 12, Sarah Elfstrum 4, Katie Blaha 5, Olivia Stanley 9, Reagen Ludovissie 16. FG 19-46 (41%), FT 8-11 (73%). 3-point 4-14 (29%). Conference: 1-3. Overall: 2-6. Next: hosts Henning 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Cass Lake-Bena 60, Pine River-Backus 43

CASS LAKE — Ramsey Tulenchik totaled 15 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers as they lost 60-43 to the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers in a Northland Conference game Friday, Jan. 6.

Cate Travis scored 10 points for the Tigers while Aaliyah Lewis added eight points.

Cass Lake-Bena 30 30 — 60

Pine River-Backus 23 20 — 43

CASS LAKE-BENA

Rayahna Staples-Fairbanks 8, Tylicia Graves-Desjarlait 1, Kiara Goggleye 5, Alexiah LaRose 11, Alyssa Wright 12, Gabrielle Fineday 11, Terri Wind 5, Anika Wind 4, Shaylei FallsDown 3. FT 9-16 (56%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Cate Travis 10, Brianna Hanneken 1, Ramsey Tulenchik 15, Sawyer Tulenchik 1, Hannah Barchus 3, Mimi Bueckers 4, Aaliyah Lewis 8. FT 13-23 (56%). Conference: 0-1. Overall: 2-3. Next: hosts Pillager 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9

Lake Region splits

ST. FRANCIS — Nikole Thorson led the Lake Region Christian girls in points and rebounding as they split a pair of games at the St. Francis Tournament Friday, Jan 6.

The Hornets lost to Liberty 27-23 in the first game with Thorson tallying eight points and 10 rebounds. Olivia Adams added six points.

The Hornets came back in the second game to earn a spot in Saturday’s Consolation Championship with a 55-31 win over Cambridge.

Thorson totaled 17 points and seven rebounds and Azli Pulak tallied 13 points in the win for the Hornets.

Liberty 8 19 — 27

Lake Region 11 12 — 23

LIBERTY

Reese Staebell 6, Heidi Hase 2, Amy Hase 5, Hadi Hansen 14.

LAKE REGION

Azil Pulak 4, Olivia Adams 6, Nikole Thorson 8, Emma Moore 5. FG 8-39 (21%), FT 6-9 (67%). 3-point 1-12(8%).

Cambridge 18 13 — 31

Lake Region 36 19 — 55

Cambridge

Elli Mitchel 2, Kanarese Hoyez 12, Grace Newton 4, Jane Swenson 4, Josie VanHatten 8, Kenna Hoyez 1. FG (%), FT (%). 3-point ( %).

LAKE REGION

Azil Pulak 13, Annalis Benson 4, Tamara DeVries 2, Katrina Grotzke 2, Nikole Thorson 17, Abrianna Nagel 4, Emma Moore 7, Harley Amundson 6. FG 24-66 (36%), FT 4-10 (40%). 3-point 3-15 (20%). Conference: 3-5. Overall: 4-6. Next: at St Francis Tournament Consolation Championship vs St.Cloud/Emmanuel Luthern winner, 1:30 pm, Saturday, Jan 7.

