Area Girls Basketball: Younger Martini eclipses 1,000 in win for Pequot Lakes

7 area girls basketball teams were in action Jan. 24

Volleyball
By Dispatch staff report
January 24, 2023 10:22 PM
Pequot Lakes 67, Staples-Motley 35

STAPLES — Kelsi Martini hit for 21 points and scored her 1,000th point in leading the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 67-35 win over the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a Mid-State Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Maci Martini added 14 points and Isabel Larson finished with 12 points as the Patriots moved to 11-1 overall.

The Cardinals were led by Izzy Orlander with 15 points and Lauren Rutten with 12.

Pequot Lakes 40 27 — 67

Staples-Motley 17 18 — 35

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 8, Isabel Larson 12, Kelsi Martini 21, Maci Martini 14, Lauren Schultz 8, Reese Laposky 2, Alexa Pietig 2. FT 10-15 (67%). Conference: 3-0. Overall: 11-1. Next: at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Livi Lorber 6, Kenzie Erickson 2, Izzy Orlander 15, Lauren Rutten 12. FT 4-5 (80%). Conference: 0-3. Overall: 3-10. Next: at Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

Crosby-Ironton 69, Park Rapids 56

CROSBY — Tori Oehrlein finished with 30 points and 14 rebounds as the Crosby-Ironton Rangers beat the Park Rapids Panthers 69-56 in a Mid-State Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Margaret Silgen and Hannah Compton each tallied 14 points for the Rangers.

Park Rapids 35 21 – 56

Crosby-Ironton 39 30 – 69

PARK RAPIDS

Mickey Clark 3, Gabi Shepersky 21, Tori Weaver 12, Olivia Davis 8, Mady Maninga 3, Halle Eischens 1, Kilea Persons 2, Julia Harmon 3, Ali Roberts 3. FG 19-55 (34.5%), FT 8-14 (57.1%). 3-point 10-28 (35.7%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Josie Schaefer 5, Annalisese Vignieri 2, Hannah Compton 14, Brynn Hollenhorst 4, Margaret Silgen 14, Tori Oehrlein 30. FG 27-63 (42.9%), FT 7-13 (53.8%). 3-point 8-25 (32%). Conference: 2-1. Overall: 10-5. Next: hosts Staples-Motley 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

Albany 57, Little Falls 33

ALBANY — Sophia Sinclair’s 14 points led the Little Falls Flyers in a 55-33 loss to the Albany Huskies in Granite Ridge Conference play Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Albany 31 26 — 57

Little Falls 15 18 — 33

ALBANY

Alyssa Sand 19, Savanna Pelzer 3, Callie Holthaus 2, Samantha Van Heel 2, Tatum Findley 9, Sophia Schiffler 2, Eva Schwenzfeier 2, Kylan Gerads 16. FG 20-34 (58%), FT 12-14 (85%). 3-point 3-9 (33%).

LITTLE FALLS

Kendal Swantek 2, Haylee Fredregill 3, Janea Saldana 5, Sophia Sinclair 14, Claire VanRisseghem 6, Malin Youngberg 3 . FG 11-39 (28%), FT 7-12 (58%). 3-point 4-12 (33%). Conference: 2-5. Overall: 4-10. Next: at Mora 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

Zimmerman 91, Pierz 86 (2OT)

PIERZ — Alyssa Sadlovsky finished with 22 points and Kenna Otte tallied 21 as the Pierz Pioneers lost 91-86 in double overtime to the Zimmerman Thunder in a Granite Ridge Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Lily Riley recorded 16 points for the Pioneers while Britney Schommer added 14 points.

Zimmerman 37 39 9 6 – 91

Pierz 34 42 9 1 – 86

PIERZ

Britney Schommer 14, Ashley Kimman 4, Kenna Otte 21, Lyndsey Strohmeier 8, Lily Riley 16, Alyssa Sadlovsky 22. FG 33-74 (44%), FT 13-20 (65%). 3-point 7-28 (25%). Conference: 2-3. Overall: 8-6. Next: at Albany 5:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

Nevis 47, Pine River-Backus 30

NEVIS — Hannah Barchus scored eight points and Sawyer Tulenchik added six for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 47-30 loss to the Nevis Tigers in a Northland Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevis 16 31 — 47

Pine River-Backus 15 15 — 30

NEVIS

Marley Mitchell 6, Addison Lindow 12, Ava Forbes 6, Allee Forbes 2, Kayli Bessler 5, Mya Stacey 16. FT 5-9 (56%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 1, Cate Travis 4, Brianna Hanneken 4, Sawyer Tulenchik 6, Hannah Barchus 8, Mimi Bueckers 4, Aaliyah Lewis 3. FT 4-10 (40%). Conference: 4-2. Overall: 8-6. Next: hosts Pequot Lakes 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

Pelican Rapids 38, Wadena-Deer Creek 35

PELICAN RAPIDS — Montana Carsten recorded 12 points while Madison Carsten added 10 points as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines lost 38-35 to the Pelican Rapids Vikings Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Pelican Rapids 14 24 – 38

Wadena-Deer Creek 20 15 – 35

PELICAN RAPIDS

Chelsie Isaman 10, Hazel Haugrud 2, Morgan Korf 11, Kia Nelson 2, Anna Roisum 4, Ellie Welch 9.

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 7, Montana Carsten 12, Jada Dykhoff 2, Madison Carsten 10, Payton Gravelle 3, Jenna Dykhoff 1. Overall: 9-5. Next: hosts Perham 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

