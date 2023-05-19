99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Area Girls Golf: Birkeland, Krieger both lead Pequot to 1st

Three area teams were in action today.

Pequot Lakes Patriots Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:00 PM

FERGUS FALLS — Genevieve Birkeland and Morgan Krieger both shot 75s to tie for medalist honors and lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 31-stroke victory at the Fergus Falls Invite Friday, May 19, at Pebble Lake Golf Club.

Birkeland won the scorecard playoff as she carded two birdies to shoot nines of 37-38. She scored a par on the No. 1 handicap hole.

Krieger carded three birdies and shot an even-par 36 on the back nine, but posted a bogey on the No. 1 handicap hole.

Pequot’s Annie Neva tied for fourth with a 77. The junior recorded two birdies on her round. Charlee Sullivan rounded out Pequot’s 312 with an 85 to place 10th.

Staples-Motley’s Mallory Uselman tied for 11th with an 86 to lead the Cardinals to eighth place.

Lyric Aulie led the Pine River-Backus Tigers to ninth place with her 92.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 312, 2-Park Rapids 343, 3-Moorhead 345, 4-Fergus Falls 357, 5-Hawley 359, 6-Crookston 375, 7-Bemidji 381, 8-Staples-Motley 394, 9-Pine River-Backus 420, 10-Fergus Falls (2) 448

Individual medalist: Genevieve Birkeland (Pequot Lakes) 75, Morgan Krieger (Pequot Lakes) 75

Pequot lakes results: 1t-Genevieve Birkeland 75, 1t-Morgan Krieger 75, 4t-Annie Neva 77, 10-Charlee Sullivan 85, 24-Isabel Larson 94, Taylor Max 128

Pine River-Backus results: 20-Lyric Aulie 92, 42t-Kassidy Bristow 107, 45-Ayla Richards 108, 50-Ava Hansen 113

Staples-Motley results: 11t-Mallory Uselman 86, 27-Walker Johnson 97, 33-Katelyn Schotzko 99, 49-Sarah Kroll 112

Next: Pequot Lakes, Staples-Motley in Detroit Lakes Invite at Detroit Country Club 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23; Pine River-Backus in Section 7-1A First Round at Virginia Golf Course 9 a.m.

