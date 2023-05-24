Area Girls Golf: Birkeland tied a top leaderboard in DL

DETROIT LAKES — Pequot Lakes’ Genevieve Birkeland fired a 75 to be tied for first in the Detroit Lakes Invite Tuesday, May 23, at Detroit Country Club.

Birkeland finished with two birdies as she helped the Patriots net a second-place finish.

Pequot Lakes’ Morgan Krieger finished sixth with an 82 and Annie Neva fired an 85 to place ninth.

Mallory Uselman finished 10th with a score of 86 to help the Staples-Motley Cardinals finish seventh.

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 312, 2-Pequot Lakes 331, 3-Moorhead 347, 4-Bemidji 380, 5-Grand Rapids 383, 6-Detroit Lakes JV 385, 7-Staples-Motley 400

Individual medalist: Genevieve Birkeland (PL) 75, Hanna Knoop (DL) 75

Pequot Lakes results: 1-Birkeland 75, 6-Morgan Krieger 82, 9-Annie Neva 85, 13-Charlee Sullivan 89, 30-Alexa Pietig 102

Staples-Motley results: 10-Mallory Uselman 86, 14-Walker Johnson 90, 35-Katelyn Schotzko 106, 40-Sarah Kroll 118