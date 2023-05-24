99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Girls Golf: Birkeland tied a top leaderboard in DL

Pequot Lakes and Staples-Motley at Detroit Lakes Invite Tuesday, May 23

Genevieve Birkeland
Genevieve Birkeland
Today at 7:53 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Pequot Lakes’ Genevieve Birkeland fired a 75 to be tied for first in the Detroit Lakes Invite Tuesday, May 23, at Detroit Country Club.

Birkeland finished with two birdies as she helped the Patriots net a second-place finish.

Pequot Lakes’ Morgan Krieger finished sixth with an 82 and Annie Neva fired an 85 to place ninth.

Mallory Uselman finished 10th with a score of 86 to help the Staples-Motley Cardinals finish seventh.

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 312, 2-Pequot Lakes 331, 3-Moorhead 347, 4-Bemidji 380, 5-Grand Rapids 383, 6-Detroit Lakes JV 385, 7-Staples-Motley 400

Individual medalist: Genevieve Birkeland (PL) 75, Hanna Knoop (DL) 75

Pequot Lakes results: 1-Birkeland 75, 6-Morgan Krieger 82, 9-Annie Neva 85, 13-Charlee Sullivan 89, 30-Alexa Pietig 102

Staples-Motley results: 10-Mallory Uselman 86, 14-Walker Johnson 90, 35-Katelyn Schotzko 106, 40-Sarah Kroll 118

Next: Pequot Lakes, Staples-Motley at Wapicada Golf Club noon Tuesday, May 30.

What To Read Next
golfing-closeup.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Golf: Little Falls grabs 2 All-Conference spots
May 23, 2023 08:14 PM
Brainerd softball players in action
Prep
Softball: Warriors advance thanks to timely hitting
May 23, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Dawson Ringler
Prep
Boys Golf: Warriors 3rd in CLC Championships; Ringler, Holmstrom named All-Conference
May 23, 2023 07:33 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A black bear laying on the ground.
Northland Outdoors
Be BearWise this summer while recreating outdoors
May 23, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Shane Jordan
Prep
Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - Interview with Shane Jordan
May 23, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A movie poster for "Fast X."
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Fast X” gears up for more road rage, sets up sequels
May 23, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
FSA minnesota minn capitol
Local
Lawmakers earmark over $16M for Brainerd, CLC in bonding bill
May 23, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report