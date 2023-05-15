99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area Girls Golf: Krieger leads Pequot to 2nd

Pequot Lakes, Staples-Motley and Wadena-Deer Creek competed in the Mid-State Conference Championship Monday, May 15.

Pequot Lakes Patriots Logo.jpg
Today at 3:44 PM

PARK RAPIDS — Morgan Krieger’s third-place 77 paced the Pequot Lakes Patriots to second place Monday, May 15, in the Mid-State Conference Championship at Headwaters Golf Club.

Annie Neva shot an 82 for sixth place followed by Genevieve Birkeland’s 84 and Charlee Sullivan’s 91.

Staples-Motley’s Mallory Uselman tied for seventh with an 83 and Wadena-Deer Creek’s Emma Weniger placed 11th with an 86.

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 316, 2-Pequot Lakes 334, 3-Park Rapids 346

Individual medalist: Anna Eckmann (Park Rapids) 68

Pequot Lakes results: 3-Morgan Krieger 77, 6-Annie Neva 82, 9t-Genevieve Birkeland 84, 13-Charlee Sullivan 91, 14t-Isabel Larson 97, 20t-Alexa Pietig 104

Staples-Motley results: 7t-Mallory Uselman 83, 19-Walker Johnson 103, 20t-Katelyn Schotzko 104

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 11-Emma Weniger 86, 22-Kelanie Oldakowski 106, 23t-Libby Hartman 117

Next: Pequot Lakes in Warrior Invite at Madden’s The Classic 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 17; Staples-Motley in Fergus Falls Invite 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 19.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

