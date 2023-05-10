99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Girls Golf: Krieger, Patriots notch top spot at Gravel Pit

Four area teams at the Gravel Pit Tuesday, May 9

Gravel Pit Invitational Golf
Pequot Lakes Patriot Morgan Krieger putts Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Gravel Pit Golf Course.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 7:27 PM

BRAINERD — Pequot Lakes’ Morgan Krieger tallied two birdies and shot a 41 on her way to being the medalist Tuesday, May 9, at the Gravel Pit Golf Course.

Pequot Lakes won the tournament claiming the top three spots on the leaderboard. Annie Neva fired a 42 with one birdie and Genevieve Birkeland shot a 43 with two birdies for the Patriots who finished 175 as a team.

Staples-Motley’s Mallory Uselman placed fourth with a 47. Wadena-Deer Creek was led by Emma Weniger who fired a 49.

Brainerd’s junior varsity and WDC tied for third with Afton Matteson being the top Warrior with a 51.

Gravel Pit Invitational Golf
Staples-Motley Cardinal Mallory Uselman tees off with an iron Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Gravel Pit Golf Course.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

ADVERTISEMENT

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes +19, 2-Bemidji +67, 3T-Brainerd JV +71, 3T-Wadena-Deer Creek +71

Individual medalist: Morgan Krieger 41 (PL)

Brainerd JV results: 8-Afton Matteson 51, 9-Karley Dunham 52, T17-Camdyn Marohn 62, T17-Addi Wirtz 62, 20-Taya Turcotte 65, T22-Libby Lake 67, 28-Madeline Angland 71, 29-Grace Enge 72

Pequot Lakes results: 1-Krieger 41, 2-Annie Neva 42, 3-Genevieve Birkeland 43, T6-Charlee Sullivan 49, 14-Taylor Max 58, T22-Alexa Pietig 67

Staples-Motley results: 4-Mallory Uselman 47, SM-Walker Johnson 56, 21-Katelyn Schotzko 66

Wadena-Deer Creek results: T6-Emma Weniger 49, T12-Kelanie Oldakowski 57, 15-Amara Neuerburg 60, 16-Libby Hartman 61, T25-Hannah Dosdall 69, T25-Allison Westrum 69

What To Read Next
Matthew Morghan
Prep
Boys Tennis: Warriors knock off Sartell in rain-shorten match
May 09, 2023 07:47 PM
Dawson Ringler
Prep
Boys Golf: Ringler wins again at Cragun’s, Warriors finish 2nd
May 09, 2023 06:58 PM
brainerd-sports-boosters.jpg
Prep
Athletics: Booster meeting set for noon
May 09, 2023 04:57 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Jerr Johnson
Prep
Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - with Jerr Johnson
May 09, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BigMantrapLakeOverhead050623.N.PRE.jpg
Business
McFeely: 3M selling 'breathtaking' 680-acre resort near Park Rapids valued at $15 million, report says
May 04, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
Springtime photos in central Minnesota.
Local
Taking flight
May 09, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
April 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr