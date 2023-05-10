Area Girls Golf: Krieger, Patriots notch top spot at Gravel Pit

BRAINERD — Pequot Lakes’ Morgan Krieger tallied two birdies and shot a 41 on her way to being the medalist Tuesday, May 9, at the Gravel Pit Golf Course.

Pequot Lakes won the tournament claiming the top three spots on the leaderboard. Annie Neva fired a 42 with one birdie and Genevieve Birkeland shot a 43 with two birdies for the Patriots who finished 175 as a team.

Staples-Motley’s Mallory Uselman placed fourth with a 47. Wadena-Deer Creek was led by Emma Weniger who fired a 49.

Brainerd’s junior varsity and WDC tied for third with Afton Matteson being the top Warrior with a 51.

Staples-Motley Cardinal Mallory Uselman tees off with an iron Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Gravel Pit Golf Course. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes +19, 2-Bemidji +67, 3T-Brainerd JV +71, 3T-Wadena-Deer Creek +71

Individual medalist: Morgan Krieger 41 (PL)

Brainerd JV results: 8-Afton Matteson 51, 9-Karley Dunham 52, T17-Camdyn Marohn 62, T17-Addi Wirtz 62, 20-Taya Turcotte 65, T22-Libby Lake 67, 28-Madeline Angland 71, 29-Grace Enge 72

Pequot Lakes results: 1-Krieger 41, 2-Annie Neva 42, 3-Genevieve Birkeland 43, T6-Charlee Sullivan 49, 14-Taylor Max 58, T22-Alexa Pietig 67

Staples-Motley results: 4-Mallory Uselman 47, SM-Walker Johnson 56, 21-Katelyn Schotzko 66