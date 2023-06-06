99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area Girls Golf: Little Falls’ Abby Turkowski owns Day One lead in Section 6-2A

Section 6-2A first round results from Monday, June 5

golfing-closeup.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Today at 10:14 PM

SARTELL — Little Falls’ Abby Turkowski shot a 77 to hold the first round lead in the Section 6-2A meet Monday, June 5.

The Flyers qualified as a team and sit in third place.

Pequot Lakes has the first round lead as a team led by Genevieve Birkeland who shot a 79, Morgan Krieger who shot an 84 and Annie Neva and Charlee Sullivan who each shot 87.

Staples-Motley’s Mallory Uselman qualified for the final round as she shot 80 to be fourth. Walker Johnson also qualified to the final round for the Cardinals.

Pierz’s Tiffany Virnig is the lone Pioneer to reach the final round with a 98.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes +49, 2-Albany +62, 3-Little Falls +85, 4-St. Cloud Cathedral +100, 5-Milaca +101, 6-Melrose +110, 7-Kimball +127, 8-Staples-Motley +127, 9-Pierz +134, 10-Wadena-Deer Creek 426, 11-Osakis 461, 12-Paynesville 471, 13-Sauk Centre 474

Day One Leader: Abby Turkowski (LF) 77Little Falls results: 1-Turkowski 77, T6-Imagine Hines 84, 25-Maddie Doble 101, T29-Malin Young berg 111, 31-Olivia Dempsey 113, 32-Reese Becker 130

Pequot Lakes results: T2-Genevieve Birkeland 79, T6-Morgan Krieger 84, T8-Annie Neva 87, T8-Charlee Sullivan 87, T17-Isabel Larson 96, 24-Alexa Pietig 100

Pillager results: Kimberly Keefe 106, Ryan Glas 126, Haley Hall 135Pierz results: 22-Tiffany Virnig 98, Kari LeBlanc 104, Addie LeBlanc 110, Joleen Weyer 110, Macey LaBlanc 112, Cameryn Herold 114

Staples-Motley results: 4-Mallory Uselman 80, T17-Walker Johnson 96, Katelyn Schotzko 104, Sarah Kroll 135

Wadena-Deer Creek results: Emma Weniger 102, Amara Neuerburg 107, Kelanie Oldakowski 108, Alexandra Pavek 109, Libby Hartman 119

