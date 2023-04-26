Area Girls Golf: Little Falls’ Hines and Turkowski tie for 1st

MILLE LACS — Little Falls’ Imagine Hines and Abby Turkowski tied for first with scores of 41 with Hines winning the tiebreaker at the Granite Ridge Conference Meet at Stones Throw Golf Course Tuesday, April 25.

Macey LeBlanc was the top finisher at seventh place with a score of 47 for Pierz who placed third as a team.

Team scores: 1-Zimmerman 183, 2-Albany 197, 3-Pierz 204, 4-St. Cloud Cathedral 204, 5-Milaca 219, 6-Mora 221

Individual medalist: Imagine Hines (LF) 41

Little Falls results: T1-Imagine Hines 41, T1-Abby Turkowski 41, T12-Olivia Dempsey 51, Pierz results: 7-Macey LeBlanc 47, T16-Tiffany Virnig 52, T16-Joleen Weyer 52, 22-Cameryn Herold 53, T23-Kylie Virnig 54, T27-Kari LeBlanc 56