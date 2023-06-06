Area Girls Golf: Patriots win 3rd-straight section title

SARTELL — With four players in the top nine, the Pequot Lakes Patriots secured the Section 6-2A title for a third-straight year Tuesday, June 6, at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club.

Pequot’s Morgan Krieger shaved eight strokes off her opening round 84 to shoot a two-day 160 and share the section individual title with the Little Falls Flyers’ Abby Turkowski.

Pequot shot a 328 Tuesday compared to runner-up Albany’s 376.

Genevieve Birkeland placed third with a 161 followed by Annie Neva’s seventh-place 168 and Charlie Sullivan shot a 176 to tie for ninth for Pequot’s winning team score.

“We played well Monday, but definitely had a few more nerves,” Pequot head coach Savannah Nelson said. “Last night, we stayed in Sartell and just had a really fun night and they just got to relax and let loose. That tied into today. They found their groove right away. Morgan was pretty emotional being a senior and graduating. Today, I could tell, she was in gamer mode today. She was ready to be aggressive and make it happen. Her being a leader on the team, her energy brought everyone else with her.”

Staples-Motley’s Mallory Uselman placed fourth individually to advance to the Class 2A State Tournament. The top team, Pequot, and the top five individuals not on the Patriots team advance to state.

Uselman fired nines of 41-42 for her 11-over 83 Tuesday. That and her opening day 80 gave the junior a 163.

The Flyers’ Imagine Hines secured the fifth and final spot for state. She followed her opening-round 84 with an 87 Tuesday. The seventh-grader birdied the par 4 14th hole to finish eighth individually and secure her spot at state by five shots.

Turkowski shot rounds of 77-83 for her 160. On Tuesday, she shot nines of 39-44 and birdied the par 5 12th hole, which was her second hole.

Krieger birdied the 283-yard 13th hole and the par 3 fourth hole as she shot matching nines of 38-38 to score a 4-over round.

Birkeland followed her opening round 79 with an 82 on Tuesday. She birdied the par 4 second hole.

Pequot’s Isabel Larson fired a 192 to tie for 14th place and Alexa Pietig finished 22nd with a 202.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 665, 2-Albany 726, 3-Little Falls 758, 4-St. Cloud Cathedral 770

Section champion: Abby Turkowski (LF) 77-83 -- 160, Morgan Krieger (PL) 84-76 -- 160

Little Falls results: 1t-Turkowski 77-83 -- 160, 8-Imagine Hines 84-87 -- 171, 26-Maddie Doble 101-109 -- 210, 29t-Malin Youngberg 111-106 -- 217, 31-Olivia Dempsey 113-111 -- 224, 32-Reese Becker 130-136 -- 266

Pequot Lakes results: 1t-Krieger 84-76 -- 160, 3-Genevieve Birkeland 79-82 -- 161, 7-Annie Neva 87-81 -- 168, 9t-Charlee Sullivan 87-89 -- 176, 14-Isabel Larson 96-96 -- 192, 22-Alexa Pietig 100-102 -- 202

Pierz results: 19-Tiffany Virnig 98-100 -- 198

Staples-Motley results: 4-Mallory Uselman 80-83 -- 163, 20-Walker Johnson 96-103 -- 199