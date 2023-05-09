Area Girls Golf: Pequot wins at Park Rapids
Area Girls Golf results from Monday, May 8
PARK RAPIDS — Morgan Krieger tied for second after shooting a 77 to help the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a first-place team finish in the Park Rapids Invite on Monday at Headwaters Country Club.
Genevieve Birkeland placed fifth for the Patriots after posting a round of 80 while Annie Neva placed seventh with an 83.
Mallory Uselman shot an 81 for the Staples-Motley Cardinals which was good for sixth place.
Pine River-Backus was led by Cate Travis who shot a 91 as the Tigers placed tenth.
Emma Weniger shot a 95 for the Wadena-Deer Creek who finished 12th as a team.
Kenzie Bill was the top finisher for 16th place Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin as she finished 83rd.
Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 331, T2-Moorhead 359, T2-Fergus Falls 359, 4-Park Rapids 363, 5-Hawley 368, 6-Roseau 376, 7-Bemidji 379, 8-Crooskton 381, 9-Detroit Lakes 382, 10-Perham 394, 11-Pine River-Backus 405, 12-Wadena-Deer Creek 418, 13-East Grand Forks 438, 14-Cass Lake-Bena 444, 15-Pelican Rapids 476, 16-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 490
Individual medalist: Annika Jyrkas (Fergus Falls) 75
Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin results: 83-Kenzie Bill 117, T85-Keina Stirewalt 120, 89-Aya Alarab 122, 98-Ava Johnson 131
Pequot Lakes results: T2-Morgan Krieger 77, 5-Genevieve Birkeland 80, 7-Annie Neva 83, T15-Charlee Sullivan 91, T48-Isabel Larson 103, T78-Alexa Pietig 112
Pine River-Backus results: T15-Cate Travis 91, T32-Hannah Barchus 96, T64-Lyric Aulie 107, T73-Kassidy Bristow 111, 84-Ava Hansen 119, 92-Ayla Richards
Staples-Motley results: 6-Mallory Uselman 81, T23-Walker Johnson 93, T90-Katelyn Schotzko 123
Wadena-Deer Creek: T29-Emma Weniger 95, T55-Ally Pavek 105, T64-Kelanie Oldakowski 107, T73-Libby Hartman 111, 88-Amara Neuerburg 121, T99-Cayleigh Oie 136
Next: Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin, Pequot Lakes, Staples-Motley in Gravel Pit invite at Gravel Pit Golf Course 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 9; Pine River-Backus at Tianna Country Club 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.
Little Falls places 3rd in Granite Ridge Conference
LITTLE FALLS — Abby Turkowski placed third and Imagine Hines finished in fourth for the Little Falls as they were third place as a team at the Granite Ridge Conference meet at the Little Falls Country Club on Monday.
Turkowski shot an 83 while Hines fired an 85.
Pierz placed fifth as a team and were led by Tiffany Virning’s 11th place finish after shooting a 96. Macey LeBlanc and Kari LeBlanc tied for 14th for the Pioneers.
Team scores: 1-Albany 360, 2-Zimmerman 372, 3-Little Falls 377, 4-St. Cloud Cathedral 394, 5-Pierz 398, 6-Milaca 411, 7-Mora 412
Individual medalist: Paige Johnson (Zimmerman) 80
Little Falls results: 3-Abby Turkowski 83, 4-Imagine Hines, T24-Malin Youngberg 103, 30-Olivia Dempsey 106, 31-Maddie Doble 107, 41-Reese Becker 131
Pierz results: 11-Tiffany Virnig 96, T14-Macey LeBlanc 99, T14-Kari LeBlanc, T26-Kaylee Gruber 104, T32-Addie LeBlanc 111, 38-Laila Bell 116
Next: Little Falls, Pierz in Granite Ridge Conference meet at Wapicada Golf Club, Sauk Rapids, 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10.
Pillager competes at Cragun’s
EAST GULL LAKE — Kimberly Keefe shot a 101 which was good for fourth place for the Pillager Huskies as they finished third as a team at the Quad County Conference meet at the Cragun’s Legacy Courses Monday, May 8.
Team scores: 1-Ottertail Central 295, 2-New Testament Christian 337, 3-Pillager 354, 4-Ashby 364, 5-Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 423
Individual medalist: Sophie Hillman (OTC) 89
Pillager results: 4-Kimberly Keefe 101, 9-Haley Hall 126, 10-Rya Glass 127, 16-Jayden Lyons 164
Next: Pillager in Quad County Conference meet at Long Prairie Country Club 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
