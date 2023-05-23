Area Girls Golf: Pierz finishes 2nd and then 3rd

FOLEY — Tiffany LeBlanc fired a fifth-place 42 to lead the Pierz Pioneers to a tie for third in a Granite Ridge Conference meet Monday, May 22, at Stone Creek Golf Course.

It was the second nine-hole event of the day for conference teams.

Camery Herold and Kari LeBlanc tied for 11th with 47s and Macey LeBlanc shot a 51 for Pierz.

The Little Falls Flyers finished seventh with Maddie Doble and Imagine Hines both shooting 47s.

Team scores: 1-Albany 170, 2-Zimmerman 175, 3t-Pierz 197, 3t-Mora 197, 5-St. Cloud Cathedral 191, 6-Milaca 194, 7-Little Falls 201

Individual medalist: Kamryn Wesloh (Zimmerman) 39

Little Falls results: 11t-Maddie Doble 47, 11t-Imagine Hines 47, 28t-Olivia Dempsey 53, 31t-Malin Youngberg 54, 33t-Reese Becker 55

Piez results: 5t-Tiffany LeBlanc 42, 11t-Cameryn Herold 47, 11t-Kari LeBlanc 47, 24t-Macey LeBlanc 51, 26t-Melany Virnig 52, 38t-Joleen Weyer 57

Next: Little Falls, Pierz in Granite Ridge Conference meet at Spring Brook Golf Course 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24.

Pierz 2nd

PIERZ — Little Falls’ Imagine Hines fired a nine-hole 41 for medalist honors Monday, May 22, in a Granite Ridge Conference meet at the Pierz Golf Course.

Tiffany Virngi’s fourth-place 43 led the Piez Pioneers to second place. Addie LeBlanc shot 47 followed by Kari LeBlanc’s 48 and Macey LeBlanc’s 49.

Team scores: 1-Albany 181, 2-Pierz 187, 3t-St. Cloud Cathedral 189, 3t-Zimmerman 189, 5-Little Falls 193, 6-Milaca 200, 7-Mora 214

Individual medalist: Imagine Hines (LF) 41

Little Falls results: 1-Imagine Hines 41, 11t-Olivia Dempsey 47, 22t-Malin Youngberg 52, 26t-Maddie Doble 53, 40t-Reese Becker 60

Pierz results: 4-Tiffany Virnig 43, 11t-Addie LeBlanc 47, 17t-Kari LeBlanc 48, 19t-Macey LeBlanc 49, 37-Kaylee Gruber 57, 42t-Joleen Weyer 61

Pillager 4th

ELBOW LAKE — Kimberly Keefe fired an eighth-place 93 to pace the Pillager Huskies to fourth in the Quad County Conference Championship Monday, May 22, at Tipsinah Mounds.

Rya Glas placed 14th and Haley Hall 21st.

Keefe earned all-conference honors as she placed fifth in the final season standings.

Team scores: 1-Ottertail Central, 2-Border West, 3-West Central 304, 4-Pillager 316, 5-new Testament Christian, 6-Ashby/Brandon-Evansville, 7-Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 356

Individual medalist: Paige Beyer (Border West) 80

Pillager results: 8-Kimberly Keefe 93, 14-Rya Glas 109, 21-Haley Hall 114

Next: Pillager in Section 6-2A meet at Blackberry Ridge Monday, June 5.

CIA places 6th

CLOQUET — Ava Johnson tied for 12th with a 103 to lead Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin to sixth place Monday, May 22 during the Lumberjack Invite at Cloquet Country Club.

Team scores: 1-Cloquet 385, 2-Duluth East 392, 3-Hermantown 396, 4-Grand Rapids 418, 5-Hibbing 445, 6-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 514

Individual medalist: Abigail Steinert (Cloquet) 90