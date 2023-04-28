99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Area Girls Golf: Pierz places 3rd in Granite Ridge Conference

Three area teams were in action Thursday, April 27.

golf-32916851280.jpg
Stock Image / Pixabay
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:47 PM

ELK RIVER — Abby Turkowski tied for second with her 83 to lead the Little Falls Flyers to fourth in a Granite Ridge Conference meet Thursday, April 27, at Elk River Golf Club.

Turkowski carded one birdie as she shot nines of 41-42. Imagine Hines finished sixth with a 94 for the Flyers.

The Pierz Pioneers, led by Tiffany Virnig’s eighth-place 97, placed third. Kari LeBlanc finished 15th and Cameryn Herold and Macey LeBlanc tied for 16th.

Team scores: 1-Zimmerman 371, 2-Albany 384, 3-Pierz 417, 4-Little Falls 421, 5-St. Cloud Cathedral 432, 6-Milaca 441, 7-Mora 457

Individual medalist: Sophia Anderson (Albany) 79

Little Falls results: 2t-Abby Turkowski 83, 6-Imagine Hines 94, 23t-Olivia Dempsey 111, 38-Malin Youngberg 133

Pierz results: 8-Tiffany Virnig 97, 15-Kari LeBlanc 106, 16t-Cameryn Herold 107, 16t-Macey LeBlanc 107, 23t-Joleen Weyer 111, 37-Kylie Virnig 127

Next: Pierz at Blackberry Ridge 11 a.m. Monday, May 1; Little Falls hosts meet 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 1.

Pillager places 3rd

BATTLE LAKE — Kimberly Keefe tied for second with her round of 96 to lead the Pillager Huskies to third in the Quad County Conference meet Thursday, April 27, at Balmoral Golf Course.

Team scores: 1-Ottertail Central 310, 2-New Testament Christian 350, 3-Pillager 357, 4-West Central 361, 5-Hillcrest Lutheran inc.

Individual medalist: Paige Beyer (Border West) 88

Pillager results: Kimberly Keefe 96, Haley Hall 127, Rya Glas 134

Next: Pillager at Tipsinah Mounds 1 p.m. Monday, May 1.

