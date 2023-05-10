Area Girls Golf: Pierz places 5th in Mora

MORA — Joleen Weyer carded an eighth-place 86 to lead the Pierz Pioneers to fifth place in the Mora Invite Wednesday, May 10, at Spring Brook Golf Course.
Tiffany Virnig placed 10th with her 90 followed by Kari LeBlanc’s 12th-place 92.
Hailey Doucette tied for 13th with a 97 to lead Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin to sixth place.
Team scores: 1-Zimmerman 157, 2-Milaca 163, 3-Mora 166, 4-Cambridge-Isanti 167, 5-Pierz 176, 6-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 198
Individual medalist: Macy Hjort (Milaca) 72
Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin results: 13t-Hailey Doucette 97, 15-Keina Stirewalt 101, 16-Aya Alarab 102
Pierz results: 8-Joleen Weyer 86, 10-Tiffany Virnig 90, 12-Kari LeBlanc 92
Next: Pierz in Granite Ridge Conference meet at Wapicada Golf Club, Sauk Rapids, 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
