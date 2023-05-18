99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area Girls Golf: Pillager plays to a 4th-place finish

The Pillager Huskies competed in a Quad County Conference meet Thursday, May 18.

Pillager Huskies Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:25 PM

OTTERTAIL — Kimberly Keefe fired an eighth-place 100 to lead the Pillager Huskies to fourth in a Quad County Conference meet at Thumper Pond Golf Course.

Rya Gals tied for 15th and Haley Hall tied for 18th for the Huskies.

Team scores: 1-Border West 285, 2-Ottertail Central 296, 3-New Testament Christian 320, 4-Pillager 350, 5-Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 384, 6-Ashby inc.

Individual medalist: Paige Beyer (Border West) 85

Pillager results: 8-Kimberly Keefe 100, 15t-Rya Glas 122, 18t-Haley Hall 128

Next: Pillager in Quad County Conference meet at Tipsinah Mounds 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.

