Area Girls Golf: Pillager’s Keefe lands in 2nd

FERGUS FALLS — Kimberly Keefe eagled the 394-yard par 5 14th hole of Pebble Lake Golf Course and added a birdie later to shoot an 88 and finish second Thursday, May 4, in a Quad County Conference meet.

Keefe’s round along with Rya Glas’ 16th-place finish and a Top-20 spot from Haley Hall led the Huskies to fourth as a team.

Team scores: 1-Border West 279, 2-Ottertail Central 289, 3-West Central 316, 4-Pillager 323, 5-Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 380, 6-Hillcrest Lutheran Academy inc.

Individual medalist: Paige Beyer (Border West) 78

Pillager results: 2-Kimberly Keefe 88, 16-Rya Glas 114, 20-Haley Hall 121

Next: Pillager in Quad County Conference meet at Legacy Golf Course 1 p.m. Monday, May 8.

Pierz 3rd, Flyers 4th

ALBANY — Abby Turkowski fired a second-place 78 Thursday, May 4, that included a string of three pars in four holes to lead the Little Falls Flyers to fourth place in a Granite Ridge Conference meet at Albany Golf Club.

The Pierz Pioneers, led by Kari LeBlanc’s 96, finished third. Macey LeBlanc shot a 97 followed by Addie LeBlanc’s 99.

Imagine Hines fired a 93 for the Flyers.

Team scores: 1-Albany 363, 2-Zimmerman 371, 3-Pierz 397, 4-Little Falls 399, 5-St. Cloud Cathedral 408, 6-Milaca 413, 7-Mora

Individual medalist: Paige Johnson (Zimmerman) 72

Little Falls results: 2-Abby Turkowski 78, 6t-Imagine Hines 93, 28-Olivia Dempsey 110, 34t-Maddie Doble 118, 39-Malin Youngberg 124

Pierz results: 9t-Kari LeBlanc 96, 11-Macey LeBlanc 97, 12-Addie LeBlanc 99, 20t-Joleen Weyer 105, 20t-Melany Virnig 105, 25-Cameryn Herold 107