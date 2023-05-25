Area Girls Golf: Tigers claim first-round lead

VIRGINIA — The Pine River-Backus Tigers sit in first place after the first round of the Section 7-1A Tournament Wednesday, May 24, at Virginia Golf Course.

Hannah Barchus shot a 96 to lead PRB. She currently sits in a tie for seventh. She is one shot ahead of Lyric Aulie who is eighth.

Cate Travis shot a 102 and is sitting in ninth place and Kassidy Bristow shot a 109 for PRB’s 404 team score, which is five shots better than second-place Cass Lake-Bena.

The top team and the top five individuals not on that team following Thursday’s final round will advance to the Class 1A state tournament.

Team scores: 1-Pine River-Backus 404, 2-Cass Lake-Bena 409, 3-Ely 410, 4-Nevis 438

Individual medalist: Tori Olson (Northwoods) 85

Pine River-Backus results: 7t-Hannah Barchus 96, 8-Lyric Aulie 97, 9-Cate Travis 102, 15-Kassidy Bristow 109, 16-Ayla Richards 111, 19-Ava Hansen

Next: Pine River-Backus in final round of Section 7-1A Tournament at Virginia Golf Course Thursday, May 24.

Pierz places 3rd

MORA — Tiffany Virnig tied for fifth with her 96 to lead the Pierz Pioneers to third place Wednesday, May 24, in the final Granite Ridge Conference meet of the season at Spring Brook Golf Course.

The Flyers Imagine Hines finished fourth with her 90, which helped her finish third in the final conference standings to earn all-conference honors. She was one place ahead of Abby Turkowski, who also earned all-conference honors.

Oliva Dempsey was an all-conference honorable mention player this season.

Tiffany Viring earned all-conference honors as she finished 10th in the final individual conference standings. Macey LeBlanc was an all-conference honorable mention.

Team scores:1-Albany 371, 2-Zimmerman 384, 3-PIerz 418, 4-St. Cloud Cathedral 426, 5-Milaca 430, 6-Mora 440

Individual medalist: Sophia Anderson (Albany) 81, Paige Johnson (Zimmerman) 81

Little Falls results: 4-Imagine Hines 90