99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Girls Golf: Tigers make history

The Pine River-Backus Tigers competed in the Section 7-1A Tournament Thursday, May 25.

Pine River-Backus Tiger Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:19 PM

VIRGINIA — For the first time in school history, the Pine River-Backus Tigers will be represented at the Class 1A state girls' golf tournament.

Lyric Aulie shaved off 10 strokes from her first round 97 to shoot a two-day 184 and place fourth individually and lead the Tigers to a first-place team score of 784, which was 18 strokes better than second-place Ely.

All six Tigers finished in the top 20 with Hannah Barchus carding a sixth-place 192 with matching rounds of 96. Cate Travis finished eighth with a 195 and Kassidy Bristow shot a 213 for 14th place.

The top team and the top five individuals will advance to the Class 1A State Tournament June 13-14 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

Team scores: 1-Pine River-Backus 784, 2-Ely 802, 3-Cass Lake-Bena 810, 4-Nevis 880

Individual medalist: Kianna Johnson (WHA) 90-78 -- 168

Pine River-Backus results: 4-Lyric Aulie 97-87 -- 184, 6-Hannah Barchus 96-96 -- 192, 8-Cate Travis 102-93 -- 195, 14-Kassidy Bristow 109-104 -- 213, 18-Ayla Richards 108-110 -- 218, 19t-Ava Hansen 117-112 -- 229

Next: Class 1A State Tournament at Pebble Creek Golf Club, Becker, June 13-14.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Pine River-Backus Tiger Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Golf: Aulie advances to state
May 25, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd's Breya Sawyer takes the ball up the field against the Storm'n Sabres on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Brainerd.
Prep
Girls Lacrosse: Sawyer reaches 100-goal milestone in Warriors’ win
May 24, 2023 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
running track
Prep
Area Track and Field: Mount, Rangers find success in subsections
May 24, 2023 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brainerd's Breya Sawyer takes the ball up the field against the Storm'n Sabres on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Brainerd.
Prep
Girls Lacrosse: Sawyer reaches 100-goal milestone in Warriors’ win
May 24, 2023 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Memorial Park in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd Council again takes up alcohol in parks after revisions
May 24, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office boat pulling to the side of the road.
Local
Rescuers pull woman from Mississippi River near Mill Avenue bridge
May 23, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
prm-2023-love-of-the-lakes.jpg
Minnesota
Love of the Lakes Magazine - 2023
May 24, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch