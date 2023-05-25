Area Girls Golf: Tigers make history

VIRGINIA — For the first time in school history, the Pine River-Backus Tigers will be represented at the Class 1A state girls' golf tournament.

Lyric Aulie shaved off 10 strokes from her first round 97 to shoot a two-day 184 and place fourth individually and lead the Tigers to a first-place team score of 784, which was 18 strokes better than second-place Ely.

All six Tigers finished in the top 20 with Hannah Barchus carding a sixth-place 192 with matching rounds of 96. Cate Travis finished eighth with a 195 and Kassidy Bristow shot a 213 for 14th place.

The top team and the top five individuals will advance to the Class 1A State Tournament June 13-14 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

Team scores: 1-Pine River-Backus 784, 2-Ely 802, 3-Cass Lake-Bena 810, 4-Nevis 880

Individual medalist: Kianna Johnson (WHA) 90-78 -- 168

Pine River-Backus results: 4-Lyric Aulie 97-87 -- 184, 6-Hannah Barchus 96-96 -- 192, 8-Cate Travis 102-93 -- 195, 14-Kassidy Bristow 109-104 -- 213, 18-Ayla Richards 108-110 -- 218, 19t-Ava Hansen 117-112 -- 229