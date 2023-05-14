Area Girls Golf: Uselman eagles to place 12th

STAPLES — Mallory Uselman eagled the 393-yard par 5 13th hole to finish with a 94 and place 12th in the Cardinal Invite Saturday, May 13, at The Vintage at Staples.
The Staples-Motley junior was the low area player for the tournament won by Detroit Lakes.
Emma Weniger tied for 18th with her 99 to lead Wadnea-Deer Creek to fifth.
Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes +26, 2-Moorhead +73, 3-Bemidji +94, 4-Detroit Lakes 2 +111, 5-Wadena-Deer Creek +133
Individual medalist: Laura Syltie (DL) 73
Staples-Motley results: 12-Mallory Uselman 94, 18t-Katelyn Schotzko 99,
Wadena-Deer Creek results: 18t-Emma Wenieger 99, 24-Libby Hartman 103, 25-Alexandra Pavek 104, 30-Amara Neuerburg 115, 31-Kelanie Oldakowski 116, 34-Anna Guo 143
Next: Staples-Motley in Mid-State Conference Championship at Headwaters Golf Club 9 a.m. Monday, May 15.
