Sports | Prep
Area Girls Hockey: Aldridge, Lightning light the lamp

The Northern Lakes Lightning traveled to International Falls Friday, Feb. 3.

By Dispatch staff report
February 03, 2023 10:09 PM
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Rose Aldridge recorded three goals and an assist as the Northern Lakes Lightning cruised to an 8-2 victory over the International Falls Broncos Friday, Feb. 3.

Emily Traut tallied a goal and two assists for the Lightning and Megan Muller, Natalie Stuever and Kiana Landt each had a goal and an assist.

Isabella Lee finished with three assists for the Lightning.

International Falls 2 0 0 – 2

Northern Lakes 3 1 4 – 8

First period: NL-Rose Aldridge (Isabella Lee, Jasmyn German) SHG 9:45, IF-Sidney Lindal (Taylor Burns, Quianna Ford), NL-Kiana Landt (Jenna Stoerzinger, Corah Meschke) 6:03, NL-Emily Traut (Megan Muller, Isabella Lee), IF-Taylor Burns (Sidney Lindal, Quianna Ford) 3:39

Second period: NL-Jarrett Tietz (Rose Aldridge, Ava Merta) 16:26

Third period: NL-Megan Muller (Regan Olson) 14:26, NL-Natalie Stauver (Emily Traut, Kiana Landt) PPG 12:27, NL-Rose Aldridge (Natalie Stuever, Emily Traut) 5:29, NL-Rose Aldridge (Ava Merta, Isabella Lee) 1:56

Shots on goal: NL 63, IF 16

Goalies: NL-Sarah Mahoney (14 saves); IF-Mara Pellens (55 saves)

Overall: NL 8-15. Next: Northern Lakes hosts Morris-Benson 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.

