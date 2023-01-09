Area Girls Hockey: Aldridge, Lightning outscore Blades
The Northern Lakes Lightning hosted Breckenridge-Wahpeton.
CROSBY — Rose Aldridge registered two goals and three assists, including a short-handed goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning in a 6-2 victory over the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades Saturday, Jan. 7.
Isabella Lee tallied two goals with an assist and Ava Merta assisted on two goals and scored a goal of her own.
Geselle McLaughlin scored the Lightning’s other goal.
Breckenridge-Wahpeton 1 0 1 -- 2
Northern Lakes 1 3 2 -- 6
First period: BW-Reagan Wohlers (Kennedy Schuler, Holly Ovsak) 6:10; NL-Isabella Lee (Ava Merta, Rose Aldridge) 15:48
Second period: NL-Aldridge 0:23, NL-Merta (Aldridge, Natalie Stueven) ppg 3:53; NL-Lee (Merta, Aldridge) 10:05
Third period: NL-Aldridge (Lee) shg 0:16; BW-Wohlers (Schuler, Ovsak) ppg 0:58; NL-Geselle McLaughlin (Klana Landt, Corah Meschke) 6:22
Shots on goal: NL 34, BW 20
Goalies: NL-Rebekah Deemer (27 saves); BW-Kolle Schuler (28 saves)
Overall: NL 3-10. Next: Northern Lakes at North Shore 6 pm. Monday, Jan. 9.
